Multiple Government Websites Shut Down During Biden's State of the Union Address

A number of crucial federal government websites experienced total outages on Thursday evening as President Joe Biden delivered his fourth State of the Union address.

It was unknown early Friday morning if the outages were related to the annual speech, which Biden delivered at the U.S. Capitol.

But as the president spoke, websites for numerous government agencies were completely offline for several hours, according to the U.K.’s Daily Mail.

The agencies affected included the Department of Homeland Security, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the Secret Service.

As of Friday morning, each of the websites that was experiencing outages was back up and operational. DHS posted late Thursday night that the issue had been “resolved” but offered no additional details.

This issue has been resolved. https://t.co/hxFpL6iBrm — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) March 8, 2024

Thursday evening’s outages followed an hours-long outage of the Meta platforms Facebook and Instagram Tuesday.

Millions of Facebook and Instagram users attempted to use their accounts on Tuesday but were instead greeted by messages that informed them their accounts were essentially locked.

Those outages have since been blamed on internal technical issues and nothing nefarious, Reuters reported.

