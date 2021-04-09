Login
Multiple Governors Stand Up to Joe Biden's Attack on Second Amendment

By Cameron Arcand
Published April 9, 2021 at 1:53pm
As President Joe Biden announced new executive actions for firearms Thursday, several Republican governors spoke out and took action to strengthen individual Second Amendment rights.

The administration plans to target the proliferation of “ghost guns” and create a model for red flag laws for state legislatures, among other items that they believe would help curb gun violence, according to a White House fact sheet.

“No amendment is absolute,” Biden said while introducing his orders on gun control, according to Fox News.

Several GOP governors, including Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, Idaho Gov. Brad Little, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon, Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte, and Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee all issued scathing statements opposing any infringement on the Second Amendment.

Some of the counteractions floated include creating Second Amendment “sanctuary states” — which would be a way to protect a state from federal gun laws.

“Biden is threatening our 2nd Amendment rights. He just announced a new liberal power grab to take away our guns,” Abbott tweeted.

“We will NOT allow this in TX. It’s time to get legislation making TX a 2nd Amendment Sanctuary State passed and to my desk for signing.”

Gordon signed House Bill 236 into law in Wyoming Thursday to protect firearm businesses from being discriminated against by banks and payment processors.

Lee also turned his rhetoric into action by legalizing constitutional carry.

This allows any Tennessee resident over 21, or those ages 18-20 if they serve in the military, to carry a handgun without a permit.

“I signed constitutional carry today because it shouldn’t be hard for law-abiding Tennesseans to exercise their #2A rights. Thank you members of the General Assembly and @NRA for helping get this done,” Lee tweeted.

Noem slammed Biden’s blatant attack on Americans’ Second Amendment right.

“The Constitution doesn’t always use plain language, but when it comes to our right to defend ourselves, the Second Amendment is quite straightforward: ‘The right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed,'” Noem said in a statement Friday.

Are these GOP governors right?

“To top it off, President Biden indicated that his executive orders don’t go far enough, and he called on Congress to further infringe on the Second Amendment. In response to such threats to our rights, I promise that South Dakota will do everything in our power to defend your right to defend yourself and your loved-ones,” she continued.

“‘Shall not be infringed’ could not be any plainer. If only President Biden could be forthcoming and realize that his actions are a direct infringement on our right to keep and bear arms.”

While Biden can push as many ineffective gun policies as he wants, he should expect swift backlash on the state level for any actions deemed to be violations of Americans’ constitutional rights.

Cameron Arcand
Contributor, Commentary
Cameron Arcand
Contributor, Commentary
