Multiple House Republicans Oppose Senate's 'Unacceptable' Changes to the 'Big Beautiful Bill'

A grumpy House Republican majority that was barely able to pass the “One Big Beautiful Bill” the first time around is erupting in surliness as it confronts Senate changes to the bill that passed by a one-vote margin.

The Senate liberally adapted the bill that came from the House, including changes required for the Senate parliamentarian to abide by the rules for budget-related bills to pass with a simple majority instead of needing 60 votes.

Even with those changes, the bill only passed after Vice President J.D. Vance broke the 50-50 Senate tie caused by the defections of Republican Sens. Susan Collins of Maine, Rand Paul of Kentucky, and Thom Tillis of North Carolina.

And now several House Republicans are aghast at what the bill they passed has become and are vowing to resist pressure to pass the bill, which President Donald Trump has been hoping to sign on Independence Day.

House Speaker Mike Johnson has said the House could begin the many steps needed for passage on Wednesday, but he noted that what the Senate has wrought will not be to the taste of many of his members, according to Axios.

“We knew the Senate would amend the House product. I encouraged them to amend it as lightly as possible. They went a little further than many of us would have preferred,” Johnson said Tuesday.

Johnson’s somber evaluation of the task ahead was positively giddy compared to the grumblings of many lawmakers.

“Our bill has been completely changed. … It’s a non-starter,” Republican Rep. Ralph Norman of South Carolina said.

Republican Rep. Marlin Stutzman of Indiana said that the Senate eschewed the spending restraint House Republicans demanded.

The changes the Senate made to the House passed Beautiful Bill, including unacceptable increases to the national debt and the deficit, are going to make passage in the House difficult. I am willing to work through the 4th to make sure this bill is better for America’s children… — Rep. Marlin Stutzman (@RepStutzman) July 1, 2025

“The changes the Senate made to the House passed Beautiful Bill, including unacceptable increases to the national debt and the deficit, are going to make passage in the House difficult. I am willing to work through the 4th to make sure this bill is better for America’s children tomorrow by spending less today,” he posted on X.

“We cannot in good faith pass a bill through our chamber that hinges on cut corners and earmarks. The American people won’t stand for it.”

Republican Rep. Chip Roy of Texas offered a similar thought in a quote posted to X: “They’re backing away from the spending cuts, the spending restraint. They’re backing away from the reforms that we think makes the math work.”

Republican Rep. Victoria Spartz of Indiana said the Senate version of the bill simply spends too much.

As of right now, the version passed by the Senate violates the minimum fiscal framework—signed by over 30 Republicans—by roughly half a trillion dollars@SpeakerJohnson previously committed not to put any bill on the floor that violates it, so members will have a decision to make https://t.co/heIiOO46E7 — Rep. Victoria Spartz (@RepSpartz) July 1, 2025

“As of right now, the version passed by the Senate violates the minimum fiscal framework—signed by over 30 Republicans—by roughly half a trillion dollars. @SpeakerJohnson previously committed not to put any bill on the floor that violates it, so members will have a decision to make,” she posted on X.

Republican Rep. Andy Ogles of Tennessee wants to chuck the whole thing.

“I don’t work for the Senate parliamentarian. I work for the PEOPLE. That’s why I just filed an amendment to delete their dud and replace it with the strong House bill we passed weeks ago,” he wrote on X.

“The Senate’s version of the Big Beautiful Bill guts key Trump provisions—all at the behest of an unelected parliamentarian.”

I don’t work for the Senate parliamentarian. I work for the PEOPLE. That’s why I just filed an amendment to delete their dud and replace it with the strong House bill we passed weeks ago. The Senate’s version of the Big Beautiful Bill guts key Trump provisions—all at the behest… pic.twitter.com/2LwHSIUokW — Rep. Andy Ogles (@RepOgles) July 1, 2025



Trump issued a call for the bill’s passage in a Tuesday morning post on Truth Social.

“Nobody wants to talk about GROWTH, which will be the primary reason that the Big, Beautiful Bill will be one of the most successful pieces of legislation ever passed. THIS GROWTH has already begun at levels never seen before,” he posted.

“Trillions of Dollars are now being invested into the USA, more than ever before. Likewise, hundreds of Billions of Dollars in Tariffs are filling up the coffers of Treasury. The Tariff money has already arrived and is setting new records! We are growing our way out of the Sleepy Joe Biden MESS that he and the Democrats left us, and it is happening much faster than anyone thought possible.

“Our Country will make a fortune this year, more than any of our competitors, but only if the Big, Beautiful Bill is PASSED! As they say, Trump’s been right about everything, and this is the easiest of them all to predict,” he continued.

“Republicans, don’t let the Radical Left Democrats push you around. We’ve got all the cards, and we are going to use them. Last year America was a ‘DEAD’ Nation, with no hope for the future, and now it’s the ‘HOTTEST NATION IN THE WORLD!’ MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

