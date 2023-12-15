Multiple IEDs Discovered at the US-Mexican Border After Threat Levels Heightened

The United States-Mexico border has become the scene of violence normally associated with countries such as Iraq and Syria.

The Mexican military has recovered no fewer than 10 improvised explosive devices at the international frontier this week, according to Fox Business.

The devices in question were recovered south of the border in the area of Pima County, Arizona.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is urging Border Patrol agents to be wary in the area in light of the use of IEDs.

BREAKING NEWS: 10 IEDs found on US-Mexico border, feds overwhelmed by surgehttps://t.co/a5dyMtSnmQ — Fox News (@FoxNews) December 15, 2023

The devices were found after gunshots were observed at the border by a Border Patrol agent on Wednesday.

No one appears to have been injured in the use of the devices, long associated with terrorist groups.

A man armed with an AK-style rifle and two loaded magazines was subsequently arrested on the U.S. side of the border.

Should the military be stationed at the border? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (406 Votes) No: 1% (3 Votes)

A federal law enforcement source informed Fox Business that the gunshots in question were presumably linked to a drug cartel dispute over border territory for drug and human smuggling operations.

“Exercise extreme caution and … report any possible armed subjects approaching the border with possible explosive devices,” the federal agency ordered agents in a memo obtained by Fox Business.

Illegal infiltration of the border continues on an unprecedented scale.

More than 10,000 illegal migrants have been apprehended at the southern border every day this week.

NEW: Every single day this week—CBP has apprehended more than 10k migrants along the southern border according to CBP sources—The vast majority are crossing between ports and self-surrendering to Border Patrol. These numbers do not include the people who successfully evaded law… — Ali Bradley (@AliBradleyTV) December 15, 2023

The federal government closed one border crossing in southern Arizona in response to the tidal wave of migrants flowing through earlier this week, according to the Associated Press.

AZ: The DHS contract crew (Spencer Const.) welded horizontal reinforcements along the wall as it is being cut on a daily basis here in Lukeville. Border Patrol agents are able to spot weld and do some patch work—They’re too busy to even do that right now—When it comes to… pic.twitter.com/MCTWiTwgSp — Ali Bradley (@AliBradleyTV) December 7, 2023

Republican legislators are urging the Biden administration to make changes to the United States’ notoriously lenient asylum laws as a solution to the brewing crisis, according to The New York Times.

Record-setting levels of illegal aliens have breached the border under Biden’s tenure.

An Urgent Note from Our Staff: The Western Journal has been labeled “dangerous” simply because we have a biblical worldview and speak the truth about what is happening in America. We refuse to let Big Tech and woke advertisers dictate the content we share with our community. We stand for truth. We stand for freedom. We stand with our readers. We’re asking you to help us in this fight. We can’t do this without you. Your donation directly helps fund our editorial team of writers and editors. If you would rather become a WJ member outright, you can do that today as well. Your support means we can continue to expose false narratives and defend traditional American values. Please stand with us by donating today. Thank you for your support!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.