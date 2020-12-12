A vehicle drove into a crowd of Black Lives Matter protesters in New York on Friday, the New York Post reported.

The female driver stopped the car before plowing into the crowd and “tossing people into the air,” the Post reported.

Six people were injured but none sustained life-threatening injuries, according to police.

“A car just ran through a group of protesters, tossing people into the air,” one witness said.

One protester rolled onto the hood of the vehicle and hit the windshield before falling to the ground.

WARNING: The following video contains graphic language that some viewers will find offensive.

Reports Of Two Females In A Vehicle Plowing Through A Group Of Protesters In #NewYork #NYC Source: https://t.co/lvpmVwBcxP pic.twitter.com/ckLVo4M0Y4 — V̸̢̙̙͒̈̑̀͛̍͝engeance (@TheVengeance17) December 11, 2020

The driver said she plowed forward because protesters surrounded her car and started banging on it.

She was stopped by police about a block away from where the incident occurred, and two people who ran after her were detained.

The woman was held for questioning.

The protesters were marching in support of Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainees who are participating in a hunger strike against the conditions at the Bergen County Jail, according to the Post.

