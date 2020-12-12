Login
SECTIONS
News
P Share Print

Multiple Injuries Reported After Driver Speeds Through Crowd of Protesters in New York

×
By Kaylee Greenlee
Published December 12, 2020 at 10:32am
P Share Print

A vehicle drove into a crowd of Black Lives Matter protesters in New York on Friday, the New York Post reported.

The female driver stopped the car before plowing into the crowd and “tossing people into the air,” the Post reported.

Six people were injured but none sustained life-threatening injuries, according to police.

“A car just ran through a group of protesters, tossing people into the air,” one witness said.

One protester rolled onto the hood of the vehicle and hit the windshield before falling to the ground.

TRENDING: After Demoralizing SCOTUS Rejection, Defiant Trump Vows 'We Have Just Begun To Fight'

WARNING: The following video contains graphic language that some viewers will find offensive.

The driver said she plowed forward because protesters surrounded her car and started banging on it.

She was stopped by police about a block away from where the incident occurred, and two people who ran after her were detained.

The woman was held for questioning.

The protesters were marching in support of Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainees who are participating in a hunger strike against the conditions at the Bergen County Jail, according to the Post.

Content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of their original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
Kaylee Greenlee
Founded by Tucker Carlson, a 25-year veteran of print and broadcast media, and Neil Patel, former chief policy adviser to Vice President Dick Cheney, The Daily Caller News Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit providing original investigative reporting from a team of professional reporters that operates for the public benefit.







Border Protection Chief Warns About Dire Consequences of Biden's 'Open Borders' Message
Hunter Biden Slapped with Subpoena for Records of Dealings with Burisma, Chinese Companies
Multiple Injuries Reported After Driver Speeds Through Crowd of Protesters in New York
Dem DC Mayor Hit with Lawsuit Over 'Unscientific and Discriminatory' Church Restrictions
Dem Circuit Attorney Thrown Out of McCloskey Case for Pursuing Prosecution for 'Political Purposes'
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×