Share
News
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, seen in a March 19 photo, called the CNBC report "fake news."
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, seen in a March 19 photo, called the CNBC report "fake news." (Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)

Multiple Mainstream Media Outlets Admit Huge Mistake After Getting Called Out by the White House

 By Randy DeSoto  April 7, 2025 at 2:06pm
Share

Multiple mainstream media outlets had to retract reports that President Donald Trump was considering a 90-day pause on the tariffs he announced last week, some of which went into effect over the weekend.

The Wall Street Journal reported that CNBC briefly sent the stock market soaring on an unconfirmed report of the supposed pause.

“The information, which appeared on CNBC’s news chyron, was also amplified by several other outlets, including Reuters. The S&P 500 briefly surged some 7%, then fell back to earth within minutes,” the Journal said.

“As we were chasing the news of the market moves in real-time, we aired unconfirmed information in a banner. Our reporters quickly made a correction on air,” a CNBC spokeswoman said.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told a CNBC reporter Monday morning that the report was “fake news.”

The official White House rapid response team posted a video on social media platform X of the reporter making the correction on CNBC’s air, which Leavitt then reposted.

Do you trust the mainstream media?

Reuters followed with a correction, saying it had been “drawing from a headline on CNBC.”

“Reuters has withdrawn the incorrect report and regrets its error,” it concluded.

CNBC apparently initially drew its false conclusion from comments White House National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett made on Fox News Monday morning.

When asked if the White House would consider a 90-day pause, Hassett at first stated “yeah,” seemingly expressing that he understood the new question as he finished a previous response, but he quickly added, “The president is going to decide what the president is going to decide.”

Related:
Kellyanne Conway Says Democrats Have a Growing Dilemma as Trump Trade and Tariff Success Stories Emerge

Hassett then explained that over 50 countries have reached out to Trump to start trade negotiations since his announcement of the new tariff regime last week.

He also urged people to keep the 10 percent baseline tariff in context.

“It’s on 14 percent [Gross Domestic Product]. That’s how much trade we have. How many imports, and so 86 percent of GDP is affected by the deregulation, and the tax cuts, and everything else the administration is pursuing economically,” Hassett said.

Trump confirmed world leaders are reaching out to him, posting Monday on Truth Social, “Countries from all over the World are talking to us. Tough but fair parameters are being set.”

“Spoke to the Japanese Prime Minister this morning. He is sending a top team to negotiate! They have treated the U.S. very poorly on Trade. They don’t take our cars, but we take MILLIONS of theirs. Likewise Agriculture, and many other “things.” It all has to change, but especially with CHINA!!!” the president added.

In another post, Trump wrote, “The United States has a chance to do something that should have been done DECADES AGO. Don’t be Weak! Don’t be Stupid! “Don’t be a PANICAN (A new party based on Weak and Stupid people!).

“Be Strong, Courageous, and Patient, and GREATNESS will be the result!”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




Trump Just Pulled Off an Incredible Cabinet Meeting Move That Never Would Have Happened Under Biden
Democrats Attempting to Force Elon Musk Out of Government Role Using Federal Law
Trump Congratulates House for Passing Budget Resolution, Paving Way for $1.5T in Spending Cuts
Biggest 1-Day Stock Gain in Dow Jones History After Trump's 4D Chess Pays Off
The Richest Banker in America Just Gave Trump's Tariff Strategy a Major Boost: 'The Opportunity Is Now'
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation