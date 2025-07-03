Seven people are missing after a fireworks warehouse in Northern California exploded late Tuesday afternoon.

Numerous buildings were ablaze when the fire department arrived at the warehouse in the rural community of Esparto, which is northwest of Sacramento, California, according to NBC News.

Video footage showed fireworks shooting out from all sides of the burning structure before it exploded.

A series of massive explosions, initially mistaken as a plane crash, occurred at a Yolo County facility storing commercial-grade fireworks, turning a quiet evening into chaos. Two homes and multiple structures were destroyed, sparking evacuations and cutting power to residents.… pic.twitter.com/ZWkr7KNXpO — Liberty Beam (@LibertyUAP) July 2, 2025

Eyewitness video captured the moment when a fireworks warehouse caught fire and exploded, sending a plume of smoke soaring into the sky above Esparto, California. No injuries have been reported. pic.twitter.com/U35n90dGBn — ABC News (@ABC) July 2, 2025

“Seven individuals remain unaccounted for,” said the Esparto Fire Protection District and State Fire Marshal’s Office. “First responders and investigators are working diligently with the property owner to determine the whereabouts of those individuals.”

Some residents of Yolo County were forced to evacuate.

“Site assessment is ongoing to assess the hazards. It is the goal to get residents back to their homes and possibly reduce the footprint of that evacuation zone,” said the fire protection district and fire marshal’s office.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The blaze burned nearly 80 acres of agricultural fields, according to the Associated Press.

One resident said the blast blew open the doors of her home and damaged the door frames.

“We hear like a big boom, and feel the wave. I thought it was a bomb,” Nisa Gutierrez said, according to AP.

Investigators said Wednesday that the property owner, Devastating Pyrotechnics, is likely a pyrotechnic license holder.

“As part of our investigation, we will be working to determine that everything happening at the facility was within our license requirements,” said the Esparto Fire Protection District and State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Oakdale Incident Update from the Esparto Fire Protection District and CAL FIRE – Office of the State Fire Marshal (OFSM). pic.twitter.com/AZ7ujvoyWu — CAL FIRE LNU (@CALFIRELNU) July 2, 2025

Devastating Pyrotechnics issued a statement on its website regarding the explosion.

“Our hearts and thoughts are with those we lost, their families, and everyone impacted in our community,” the statement said. “Our focus will remain on those directly impacted by this tragedy, and we will cooperate fully with the proper authorities in their investigation.”

Meanwhile, the search continues for the seven missing people.

“I’m just praying to God that some way, somehow, they’re OK,” said Syanna Ruiz, a pregnant mother whose boyfriend was working his first shift at the warehouse that day, AP reported.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.