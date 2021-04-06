Login
Multiple New Governors Take Cue from DeSantis, Take Vocal Stand Against Vaccine Passport

By Erin Coates
Published April 6, 2021 at 9:20am
The governors of Missouri and Kansas took a stand against the proposed COVID-19 “vaccine passports,” following the lead of Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida.

“I do NOT support a vaccine passport and have no intention of implementing one in the State of Missouri,” Republican Gov. Mike Parson tweeted Monday.

Parson clarified in a news conference last week that while he won’t require the so-called passports in Missouri, private companies are allowed to adopt them, according to WDAF-TV.

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly told reporters that she is concentrating on getting her constituents vaccinated.

“I have no interest in vaccine passports,” the Democratic governor said on Monday. “We will not be issuing those under my authority.”

Vaccine “passports” have been proposed for those wanting to travel, attend concerts and patronize reopened businesses, among other things.

“The passports are expected to be free and available through applications for smartphones, which could display a scannable code similar to an airline boarding pass,” The Washington Post reported.

Do you support the use of so-called vaccine passports?

DeSantis signed an executive order last week, which bans Floridians from having to show their coronavirus immunity status.

“Today I issued an executive order prohibiting the use of so-called COVID-19 vaccine passports,” the governor tweeted.

“The Legislature is working on making permanent these protections for Floridians and I look forward to signing them into law soon.”

In the order, DeSantis argued that “requiring so-called COVID-19 vaccine passports for taking part in everyday life — such as attending a sporting event, patronizing a restaurant, or going to a movie theater — would create two classes of citizens.”

The Missouri Senate also passed an amendment to Senate Bill 46 that would ban so-called vaccination passports in the Show-Me State, WDAF reported.

“No entity in this state shall require documentation of an individual having received a vaccination against any disease in order for the individual to access transportation systems or services,” the amendment reads.

New York is currently the only state requiring so-called vaccine passports for some of its venues, according to The Associated Press.

A senior adviser to the White House COVID-19 response team has said that the Biden administration will only provide guidance for how to develop these “passports,” the New York Post reported.

“The government is not viewing its role as the place to create a passport nor a place to hold the data of citizens. We view this as something that the private sector is doing, and we’ll do what’s important to us,” adviser Andy Slavitt said during a news briefing.

Erin Coates
Contributor, News
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. A University of Oregon graduate, Erin has conducted research in data journalism and contributed to various publications as a writer and editor.
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. She grew up in San Diego, California, proceeding to attend the University of Oregon and graduate with honors holding a degree in journalism. During her time in Oregon, Erin was an associate editor for Ethos Magazine and a freelance writer for Eugene Magazine. She has conducted research in data journalism, which has been published in the book “Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future.” Erin is an avid runner with a heart for encouraging young girls and has served as a coach for the organization Girls on the Run. As a writer and editor, Erin strives to promote social dialogue and tell the story of those around her.
Birthplace
Tucson, Arizona
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated with Honors
Education
Bachelor of Arts in Journalism, University of Oregon
Books Written
Contributor for Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future
Location
Prescott, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, French
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Health, Entertainment, Faith







