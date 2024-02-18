Multiple Officers Along with 1 Paramedic Shot Dead Responding to Domestic Call: Report

Two Minnesota police officers and a firefighter/paramedic were shot and killed early Sunday as an hours-long standoff came to a close

Police had responded to a domestic abuse call in Burnsville, according to KMSP-TV in Minneapolis.

The station reported that “several” police officers were wounded, but did not provide details.

A police armored vehicle at the scene had at least six bullet holes in the windshield.

Law enforcement sources said the shooting suspect died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the Minneapolis Star-Tribune.

Another horrific day. Pray for the family and friends of the 2 police officers, 1 paramedic shot and killed in Burnsville, Minnesota this morning. https://t.co/blynlByIOX — New Jersey State PBA (@NJSPBA) February 18, 2024

The firefighter/paramedic died trying to help a wounded officer, law enforcement sources told the Star-Tribune.

The standoff began in the town of Burnsville, about 15 miles south of Minneapolis, at about 2:30 a.m. Sunday when police responded to a domestic abuse call. The shots came at about 5:30 a.m.

Is violent crime getting worse in the United States? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 98% (2417 Votes) No: 2% (51 Votes)

The Star-Tribune reported that, besides the gunman, there were a woman and seven children in the home.

Burnsville City Council Member Dan Kealy said that in addition to the three killed, a fourth person shot was wounded and required surgery.

“We lost some heroes today, and we’re all feeling it,” Kealy said.

“This is an extremely difficult day for our police department and fire department,” Burnsville City Council Member Cara Schulz said.

“As a community we are standing with them in solidarity, and we show our gratitude for their unwavering dedication and willingness to sacrifice for us.”

We must never take for granted the bravery and sacrifices our police officers and first responders make every day. My heart is with their families today and the entire State of Minnesota stands with Burnsville. — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) February 18, 2024

“We must never take for granted the bravery and sacrifices our first responders make each and every day. Today, the families of these public servants received the call they knew was possible but hoped would never come,” Gov. Tim Walz said in a statement.

“My heart is with those grieving families – the State of Minnesota stands ready to support in any way we can. This is a tragic loss for our state,” the statement said.

The Star-Tribune said the shooting was the eighth incident in roughly 10 months that Minnesota law enforcement personnel have been shot and either wounded or killed.

The St. Paul Pioneer Press reported that this was the first time a Burnsville officer had been killed in the line of duty, and the worst loss of life for law enforcement in the state since 1994.

An Important Message from Our Staff: We who work here at The Western Journal have fought for years against Big Tech and the elites who want to shut us down and then shut America down. Make no mistake — nothing will be the same after November 2024. Will you help us fight? Will you help us expose the America-hating elites who will do everything they can to steal this election? We’re a small group of people fighting to save the country for our readers and for our own family and friends. Can we count on your help? At this point, Big Tech has cut off our access to 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone took 90% of your paycheck and there was nothing you could do. They’re trying to starve us out. Donations from readers like you have literally helped keep our lights on, and we need you now more than ever. We operate on a shoestring budget, but with that budget, we terrify the globalists. Please help us continue the fight. Stand with us, and we will never surrender. Thank you for reading The Western Journal and for believing in America. It is a pleasure to serve you. P.S. Please don’t let the America-hating left win. Stand with us today!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.