Multiple Officers Along with 1 Paramedic Shot Dead Responding to Domestic Call: Report

 By Jack Davis  February 18, 2024 at 1:21pm
Two Minnesota police officers and a firefighter/paramedic were shot and killed early Sunday as an hours-long standoff came to a close

Police had responded to a domestic abuse call in Burnsville, according to KMSP-TV in Minneapolis.

The station reported that “several” police officers were wounded, but did not provide details.

A police armored vehicle at the scene had at least six bullet holes in the windshield.

Law enforcement sources said the shooting suspect died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the Minneapolis Star-Tribune.

The firefighter/paramedic died trying to help a wounded officer, law enforcement sources told the Star-Tribune.

The standoff began in the town of Burnsville, about 15 miles south of Minneapolis, at about 2:30 a.m. Sunday when police responded to a domestic abuse call. The shots came at about 5:30 a.m.

Is violent crime getting worse in the United States?

The Star-Tribune reported that, besides the gunman, there were a woman and seven children in the home.

Burnsville City Council Member Dan Kealy said that in addition to the three killed, a fourth person shot was wounded and required surgery.

“We lost some heroes today, and we’re all feeling it,” Kealy said.

“This is an extremely difficult day for our police department and fire department,” Burnsville City Council Member Cara Schulz said.

“As a community we are standing with them in solidarity, and we show our gratitude for their unwavering dedication and willingness to sacrifice for us.”

“We must never take for granted the bravery and sacrifices our first responders make each and every day. Today, the families of these public servants received the call they knew was possible but hoped would never come,” Gov. Tim Walz said in a statement.

“My heart is with those grieving families – the State of Minnesota stands ready to support in any way we can. This is a tragic loss for our state,” the statement said.

The Star-Tribune said the shooting was the eighth incident in roughly 10 months that Minnesota law enforcement personnel have been shot and either wounded or killed.

The St. Paul Pioneer Press reported that this was the first time a Burnsville officer had been killed in the line of duty, and the worst loss of life for law enforcement in the state since 1994.

Truth and Accuracy

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
