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A medical helicopter, similar to that seen in a stock photo, crashed off the California coast. One occupant is missing, two were confirmed dead, and two were hospitalized.
A medical helicopter, similar to that seen in a stock photo, crashed off the California coast. One occupant is missing, two were confirmed dead, and two were hospitalized.(ollo - iStock / Getty Images)

Multiple People Dead As Medevac Chopper Crashes Off LA Coast, Weeks After News Helicopter Went Down

 By Jack Davis  October 1, 2026 at 4:16pm
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At least two people were killed Wednesday night near Los Angeles in the second fatal helicopter crash in the area in the past two weeks.

A medevac chopper with five people aboard crashed into the Pacific Ocean near Catalina Island just after taking off from the island, according to KTLA-TV.

Two people were confirmed dead, one person was listed as missing, and two people were hospitalized, the Los Angeles County Fire Department confirmed.

“At approximately 7:53 this evening, L.A. County Fire, as well as lifeguards, the sheriff’s department and the U.S. Coast Guard responded to a downed helicopter departing Catalina Island and bound for the mainland,” L.A. County Fire Engineer Jonathan Torres said.

“Of the onboard patients, four of the five have been found. There is still one outstanding. Two were transported to local area hospitals on the mainland in stable condition. We can confirm there are two deceased at the scene.”


Torres said the search for the missing individual will continue.

What do you think is the primary cause of the recent helicopter crashes?

A pilot, nurse, patient and two other people were reportedly on board when the helicopter crashed in what was estimated to be 240 feet of water.

“I have been informed that a medevac helicopter leaving Catalina Island has crashed shortly after takeoff,” Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn said.

“L.A. County Fire, Sheriff, Coast Guard, and Avalon Fire are on the scene. Search and rescue operations are underway, and I am praying for everyone who was on board,” he said.

The aircraft that went down is reportedly owned by REACH Air Medical Services. The company is based in Sacramento.

Officials with the National Transportation Safety Board were expected to arrive Thursday morning.

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“It is very early in the investigation, and limited information is available at this time. NTSB investigators are expected to arrive on scene today to begin documenting the site and examining the aircraft once recovery efforts — currently being handled by parties other than the NTSB — are complete,” an NTSB representative said.

“After recovery, the aircraft will be transported to a secure facility for further evaluation,” the representative said,

The accident came about two weeks after a news helicopter crashed, killing three people.

The Associated Press reported that the helicopter, which was used by the local NBC and Telemundo outlets, crashed shortly before 7 p.m. Pacific Time while it was covering a Los Angeles Metro bus collision.

The helicopter went down by a storage facility in the Chatsworth neighborhood of Los Angeles,

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




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