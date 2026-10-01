At least two people were killed Wednesday night near Los Angeles in the second fatal helicopter crash in the area in the past two weeks.

A medevac chopper with five people aboard crashed into the Pacific Ocean near Catalina Island just after taking off from the island, according to KTLA-TV.

Two people were confirmed dead, one person was listed as missing, and two people were hospitalized, the Los Angeles County Fire Department confirmed.

“At approximately 7:53 this evening, L.A. County Fire, as well as lifeguards, the sheriff’s department and the U.S. Coast Guard responded to a downed helicopter departing Catalina Island and bound for the mainland,” L.A. County Fire Engineer Jonathan Torres said.

“Of the onboard patients, four of the five have been found. There is still one outstanding. Two were transported to local area hospitals on the mainland in stable condition. We can confirm there are two deceased at the scene.”

Helicopter crashes off Catalina Island with 5 people aboard https://t.co/MPRl0mhjpn pic.twitter.com/BiGrlcGHzp — New York Post (@nypost) October 1, 2026



Torres said the search for the missing individual will continue.

What do you think is the primary cause of the recent helicopter crashes? Pilot error Mechanical failure Weather conditions Poor oversight Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Pilot error 0% (0 votes) Mechanical failure 50% (4 votes) Weather conditions 0% (0 votes) Poor oversight 50% (4 votes)

A pilot, nurse, patient and two other people were reportedly on board when the helicopter crashed in what was estimated to be 240 feet of water.

“I have been informed that a medevac helicopter leaving Catalina Island has crashed shortly after takeoff,” Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn said.

“L.A. County Fire, Sheriff, Coast Guard, and Avalon Fire are on the scene. Search and rescue operations are underway, and I am praying for everyone who was on board,” he said.

The aircraft that went down is reportedly owned by REACH Air Medical Services. The company is based in Sacramento.

Officials with the National Transportation Safety Board were expected to arrive Thursday morning.

“It is very early in the investigation, and limited information is available at this time. NTSB investigators are expected to arrive on scene today to begin documenting the site and examining the aircraft once recovery efforts — currently being handled by parties other than the NTSB — are complete,” an NTSB representative said.

“After recovery, the aircraft will be transported to a secure facility for further evaluation,” the representative said,

The accident came about two weeks after a news helicopter crashed, killing three people.

The Associated Press reported that the helicopter, which was used by the local NBC and Telemundo outlets, crashed shortly before 7 p.m. Pacific Time while it was covering a Los Angeles Metro bus collision.

The helicopter went down by a storage facility in the Chatsworth neighborhood of Los Angeles,

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.