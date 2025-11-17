Multiple People Dead After Suspected Human Smuggling Boat Capsizes Off San Diego Coast

A boat suspected of smuggling illegal aliens into the United States capsized Friday near San Diego’s Imperial Beach, resulting in the deaths of at least four people.

The United States Coast Guard put out a news release Saturday, saying their search for any “additional suspected aliens” was ongoing.

Four other people were taken to the hospital, and one was “transferred to a Department of Homeland Security agency.”

“Several of the suspected aliens claimed Mexican nationality; others remain unidentified,” the press release said.

Four dead after boat believed to be carrying migrants capsizes off San Diego coast https://t.co/nrs42x9iPb pic.twitter.com/KCZVEpgchG — The Independent (@Independent) November 16, 2025

The Coast Guard was initially informed by Imperial Beach Border Patrol of a capsized boat, and received a report of six aliens on the beach.

One individual was immediately pronounced dead by emergency services, while another was found under the vessel and ultimately rescued.

“Patrol agents had watched the boat cross the border, then got the report it turned over, throwing people into the water,” Imperial Beach Fire Chief John French said, according to KNSD-TV.

Coast Guard Capt. Robert Tucker, who serves as Sector San Diego commander, added: “Our crews and partner agencies responded immediately, but this case demonstrates the severe risks posed to aliens attempting to enter the United States by sea in unstable vessels.”

The Imperial Beach Border Patrol Station is responsible for six linear miles of land border, from the Pacific Ocean to the San Ysidro Port of Entry.

Local homeowner Ed Winchester, who has lived in a nearby oceanfront property for almost 20 years, told KNSD that these deaths are the result of greedy cartels.

“My heart goes out to those folks,” he said. “The [Mexican drug] cartels have made a lot of money transporting people across the border. This is just another example of that.”

The case is still under investigation.

This isn’t the first time a California smuggling operation ended in death.

In May, a small vessel believed to be carrying illegal aliens capsized off San Diego’s coast, leaving at least three people dead and four injured, The Associated Press reported.

There was also a case back in 2023 off the coast of San Diego, in which at least eight people were killed after two smuggling boats capsized.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.