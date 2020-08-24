SECTIONS
Multiple Police Officers 'Ambushed' While Responding to a Call

By Jack Davis
Published August 24, 2020 at 4:50pm
Three Maryland police officers were ambushed Sunday after they responded to a report of a home invasion. All three who were shot are expected to survive.

The three Prince George’s County officers responded to a call at 6:34 p.m. near Landover.

“Within minutes they arrive on the scene and within seconds they came under gunfire,” Interim Police Chief Hector Velez said, according to WJZ-TV.

All three were treated at Prince George’s Hospital Center.

“They’re gonna be fine,” Velez said. “They are in good spirits, they are concerned about each other.”

Velez credited the protective vests the officers wore for their survival. One officer was struck in the chest and also suffered an injured arm and injured leg, while the second officer was shot in the back, The Washington Post reported. The third officer was shot in the foot.

The wounded officers returned fire, Velez said. Two men, neither of whom was injured, were arrested.

Some commenting on the shooting said the incident was part of a wider, worrisome trend.

The motive for the attack on the officers and the names of the men who were arrested were not released, nor were the names of the officers involved.

County Executive Angela Alsobrooks said she spoke with one officer at the hospital, according to WRC-TV.

“He lay there, he’s waiting to go into surgery and his concern was not for himself. But he was so shaken and he said, ‘I just hope this doesn’t hold me back. I love this community and I want to continue in this job,” she said.

“There’s no way to express properly the heroism that was involved tonight. All three of these officers are nothing short of heroes. They ran toward danger tonight,” she said, according to The Post.

“I want to ask our community tonight to keep all of these officers in your prayers, please keep their families in your prayers, keep this entire department in your prayers,” Alsobrooks added in a media briefing.

“These officers are your officers,” Velez said in a similar vein.

“These officers are coming to work to protect, defend the residents of Prince George’s County. This evening, these heroes did just that.”

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan tweeted regarding the attack:

Police said the home invasion call did not appear to be made by those arrested, according to The Post. The suspects were male and the caller was female.

The Post reported that witnesses said the occupants of a black vehicle shot at the police vehicle and shattered its windows.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
