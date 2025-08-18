Multiple Police Officers Shot and Killed in 'Quiet Town'

Three police officers and a police K-9 were shot Sunday night in Tremonton, Utah. Two of the officers died.

The 13,000-person community was shattered by the violence.

“It’s like the biggest thing I’ve ever seen happen in Tremonton,” resident Caleb Hyre said, according to KUTV. “It’s scary to see this stuff happening in this little, somewhat quiet town.”

Police said the incident grew out of what began as a domestic disturbance, according to KSTU-TV.

Police making entry to home in Tremonton Utah.

Box Elder County. Reports of multiple police officers shot.https://t.co/CqpXTgvcuM pic.twitter.com/8XsFgEyHlS — JLR© (@JLRINVESTIGATES) August 18, 2025

Tremonton Garland Police responded to the incident at around 9:30 p.m. after multiple hang-up calls to 911 had been received from the residence.

An officer was speaking to a resident of the house when a man emerged from the house with a gun and fatally shot the officer.

A second officer was then shot to death by the same suspect.

A deputy from the Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office who arrived to assist was fired upon as the deputy arrived. The deputy and the K-9 with him were both wounded; they remained in the vehicle until they could be evacuated. Police said both are recovering.

The Tremonton- Garland Police Department is small. A loss in any department is significant, even more so in a small town. pic.twitter.com/FPJlkBgFDw — Heidi Hatch KUTV (@tvheidihatch) August 18, 2025

Bystanders who were not identified by the police talked the suspect into surrendering.

The suspect, who was not injured, was taken to the Box Elder County Jail to face charges of aggravated murder. The name of the suspect was not released.

“Tragedies like these rock an entire community, state and even nation,” the Tremonton Garland Police Department wrote in a release.

“These officers and their families served theirs every day, and they will forever be remembered as heroes. Our thoughts and prays are with the Tremonton Garland Police Department, Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office, and the families of those involved,” the statement, which did not name the officers, said.

This is our first look at the house where 2 officers were shot and killed while responding to a domestic violence call in Tremonton Sunday night. The incident happened at 705 N 200 E. pic.twitter.com/Ko4WwRln8d — 𝙹𝚘𝚑𝚗 𝙵𝚛𝚊𝚗𝚌𝚑𝚒 (@JFRANCHIREPORTS) August 18, 2025

“I thought there was somebody lighting off fireworks,” neighbor Randy Kidman said.

“I come up the road, and I saw two cop cars and something in the road, and decided it wasn’t a good situation. I went to go back out, and when I went to back out, I caught a bullet through the driver’s side door and it went out my windshield. So I dove-tailed and ran and ran home and called my wife and told her to come outside, make sure I didn’t have no holes in me. It’s pretty freaky,” he said.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.