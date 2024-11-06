Tensions in the battleground state of Georgia grew Tuesday as multiple polling places in the state were hit by bomb threats, forcing them to temporarily close.

The DeKalb County Police Department posted on X shortly after 6:30 p.m. that it was responding to multiple threats and would sweep for bombs in seven locations.

“Every asset that we have will be deployed to ensure that every citizen who wants to vote will be given that opportunity and every vote cast will be counted,” DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond said in a release.

“Rest assured that we are working quickly to ensure every voter will have an opportunity to cast their ballot despite these bomb threats,” DeKalb Voter Registration & Elections Executive Director Keisha Smith said.

Crazy how plumbing issues and bomb threats only occur in crucial swing states. — BLAIRE WHITE (@MsBlaireWhite) November 5, 2024

“Out of an abundance of caution, we are suspending voting at these polling locations until we have clearance from DeKalb Police to reopen the facilities,” she said.

Police said when the sweep is finished, the polling places can return to normal operations.

Several polling places in Georgia’s Fulton County were also targeted, according to CNN.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said Russia was behind the threats.

🚨BREAKING: TWO GA POLLING STATIONS WERE JUST EVACUATED FOR 30 MINUTES AFTER BOMB THREATS! “We’ve heard some threats that were of Russian origin,” the GA SOS said. EVERYONE needs to GET OUT AND VOTE FOR TRUMP and STAY IN LINE! pic.twitter.com/n3sOqBVg8v — Bo Loudon (@BoLoudon) November 5, 2024

“We’ve heard some threats that were of Russian origin. I don’t know how to describe that that’s viable – we don’t think they are, but in the interest of public safety, we always check that out, and we’ll just continue to be very responsible when we hear about stuff like that,” Raffensperger said. “We identified the source, and it was from Russia.”

“They’re up to mischief, it seems, and they don’t want us to have a smooth, fair and accurate election,” he said. “Anything that can get us to fight amongst ourselves – they can count that as a victory.”

Threats also closed polling places in other states, including Arizona, according to The Washington Post.

“The FBI is aware of bomb threats to polling locations in several states, many of which appear to originate from Russian email domains,” the FBI said in a statement. “None of the threats have been determined to be credible thus far.”

Not everyone was ready to blame Russia.

If you believe Russia did a bomb threat in Georgia – you probably believed it when the government told you masks work — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) November 5, 2024

Reuters reported that threats were also made to polling places in Michigan and Wisconsin.

