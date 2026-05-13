Multiple Race-Baiting Dems Humiliate Themselves by Publicly Forgetting Sen. Tim Scott Even Exists During SC Redistricting Fight

What do you tell people whose entire worldview depends on the bizarre assertion that nothing has changed since 1960?

And that is the most charitable way of framing the problem, Most likely, there’s something more sinister at play.

Monday on the social media platform X, Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna of California became the second leftist in less than a week to embarrass himself by weighing in on South Carolina’s redistricting battle in a way that pretended Republican Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina does not exist.

“South Carolina, where the first shot of the civil war was fired, where 40 percent of those enslaved came through the Charleston port, is today engaged in an ugly recidivism to draw maps that will deny a Black person the chance to serve in Congress,” Khanna wrote. “The stakes could not be higher. Our political fight is not on a playground, but a moral battleground. We must stand for Black representation across the South.”

South Carolina, where the first shot of the civil war was fired, where 40 percent of those enslaved came through the Charleston port, is today engaged in an ugly recidivism to draw maps that will deny a Black person the chance to serve in Congress. The stakes could not be… — Ro Khanna (@RoKhanna) May 12, 2026

In last month’s landmark Callais decision, the Supreme Court ruled 6-3 that Section 2 of the 1965 Voting Rights Act does not require or permit states to draw congressional maps with race-based outcomes in mind.

Thus, states may not engage in racial gerrymandering to ensure that people of a certain skin color win elections. There is no “Black representation.” There is only representation.

As a result, Republican-dominated states have begun complying with Callais by redrawing their maps to eliminate majority-black districts.

Like most Democrats, Khanna believes that black Americans cannot win elections or do much of anything without special advantages.

So, apparently, does journalist Sam Stein of the leftist news outlet The Bulwark.

In a subscriber-only article published by The Bulwark’s Lauren Egan on May 6, the following quote appeared: “If I’m advising anybody to run for president, they sure as hell better have a solution to how you make sure that it’s not another hundred years before another black person can represent South Carolina.”

Thursday on X, Stein highlighted the quote. For Scott, this was too much.

“So who’s gonna tell them…,” the black Republican wrote on X. “The left disregards Black success that doesn’t fit their narrative.”

So who’s gonna tell them… The left disregards Black success that doesn’t fit their narrative. https://t.co/hg3Y4fgnza — Tim Scott (@votetimscott) May 7, 2026

Then, in a follow-up comment, Scott obliterated the entire pearl-clutching, race-baiting, Democrat redistricting lie.

“I beat Strom Thurmond’s son in a majority-white district for a seat in Congress. Then won statewide in South Carolina, a majority white state. South Carolina elects leaders based on ideas, not identity. Stop erasing reality to rig the game,” the senator wrote.

I beat Strom Thurmond’s son in a majority-white district for a seat in Congress. Then won statewide in South Carolina, a majority white state. South Carolina elects leaders based on ideas, not identity. Stop erasing reality to rig the game. — Tim Scott (@votetimscott) May 7, 2026

With Democrats, one often struggles to discern whether horrible ideas and inexplicable behavior stem from stupidity or malice.

In this case, Scott has won all three of his Senate races by at least 23 percentage points, per Ballotpedia, which means that a black Republican has won multiple landslide victories in statewide South Carolina elections.

Democrats can ignore that obvious fact only through malice. Not even they can feign enough ignorance to pretend that Scott’s dominance of South Carolina’s elections does not blow a Fort Sumter-sized hole through their hideous “blacks need special advantages to win congressional seats in the South” argument.

Speaking of Fort Sumter, all of this should remind us that the party of slavery and segregation has never changed. Instead of enriching themselves on the backs of their slaves or writing laws to ensure that freed blacks remain separate (read: impoverished and degraded), today’s Democrats keep black Americans dependent on their patronage.

For 200 years, Democrats have used black Americans as a means to acquire and hold power. Their racist redistricting argument is simply one more example.

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