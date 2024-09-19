Multiple people seated near former President Donald Trump at one of his campaign rallies have come down with a set of suspicious symptoms, leading medical professionals to believe the victims had been sprayed with something.

Rallygoers initially didn’t notice anything wrong at the Sept. 12 rally in Tucson, Arizona.

The victims were seated right behind Trump on the rally stage when the incident unfolded.

Mayra Rodriguez, a former Planned Parenthood director who rejected that deathly industry and became a Trump supporter, was one of the people seated right behind the 45th president.

Rodriguez realized something was seriously wrong shortly after leaving the event.

“As soon as we left and we stepped outside, my eyes were burning,” Rodrigues told KVOA.

Rodriguez ignored the burning, attributing it to bad allergies. Once she arrived home, it became clear she needed medical intervention. Rodriguez went to the emergency room, where the medical professionals had a shocking assessment.

“The emergency room staff, from the triage nurse to the PA [Physicians Assistant] asked, ‘Are you sure you didn’t get sprayed with something? Your symptoms look like you got sprayed with something,'” Rodriguez told KVOA.

The next day, she was practically blind.

“I can’t see anything when I try to open my eyes. I see a bright light. It hurts, it hurts a lot to open my eyes. I have this cold cloth I put on and take off constantly,” she said. “It’s horrible.”

Rodriguez was not alone in her pain. Others seated next to her on the rally stage experienced the same mysterious set of symptoms.

“It kept getting worse and worse. My eyes were watering a lot. My nose started running, then I started feeling my face get really flushed, and my neck felt like it was on fire, and it just progressed from there,” a woman seated next to Rodriguez who chose not to be identified told KVOA.

The unidentified woman’s brother experienced similar symptoms, saying his eyes were “red like hell” after the event and calling the pain “unbearable.”

Three other people seated on the stage told KVOA they were experiencing injuries and pain consistent with those of Rodriguez and the siblings.

Video from the Tucson rally showed Rodriguez, Trump and others on stage.







Rodriguez’s sight is just starting to come back, nearly a week after her visit to the rally.

Campaign officials are taking the injuries seriously and confirmed to KVOA that they are currently investigating the unsettling incident.

“The Trump campaign has been collecting information,” the campaign said in a statement. “We remain committed to the countless patriots that attend our high-energy, high-impact rallies across the country.”

The number of victims and the nature of their injuries hints this may have been a chemical attack aimed at Trump.

Further backing this theory are the multiple attempts on Trump’s life in the past two months and the establishment’s questionable reactions to the heightening political violence against Republicans’ 2024 contender.

