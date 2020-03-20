SECTIONS
Multiple Senators Under Fire for Selling Off Millions in Stocks Just Before Market Crash

By Jack Davis
Published March 20, 2020 at 6:57am
Four U.S. senators sold millions of dollars worth of stocks shortly before Wall Street began a major selloff caused by fears of the economic impact of the coronavirus.

According to Senate disclosure forms, Republican Sen. Richard Burr of North Carolina, who chairs the Senate Intelligence Committee, made 33 stock transactions on Feb. 13.

The forms do not disclose the exact value of transactions but provide a range. The sales collectively netted Burr between $628,000 and $1.72 million.

Two weeks later, Burr was recorded making dire predictions about the impact of the coronavirus, according to NPR.

“There’s one thing that I can tell you about this: It is much more aggressive in its transmission than anything that we have seen in recent history,” the senator said. “It is probably more akin to the 1918 pandemic.”

TRENDING: CNN & MSNBC Commentator Literally Calls for Melania To Be Infected with Coronavirus

Burr also told the group he met with that the use of the military would be possible and that limits on travel were likely, both of which were not being publicly commented about at the time.

The website ProPublica, which first reported the stock sales, was told by Burr’s office that the senator did nothing wrong.

“Senator Burr filed a financial disclosure form for personal transactions made several weeks before the U.S. and financial markets showed signs of volatility due to the growing coronavirus outbreak,” his representative said. “As the situation continues to evolve daily, he has been deeply concerned by the steep and sudden toll this pandemic is taking on our economy.”

The revelation sparked a rebuke from Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

Burr pushed back on Twitter, saying his comments to North Carolina constituents were in sync with the overall message being shared with the public.

Burr was not the only senator making major market transactions. The disclosure report for Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California showed she made a stock sale valued at between $1 million and $6 million on Feb. 18.

RELATED: Trump Savages NBC Reporter Trying To Take Hope from American People, Media Instantly Freaks Out

“All of Senator Feinstein’s assets are in a blind trust,” Feinstein spokesman Tom Mentzer said, according to The New York Times. “She has no involvement in her husband’s financial decisions.”

In its reporting, the Times noted that two other Republican senators, Kelly Loeffler of Georgia and James Inhofe of Oklahoma, also made stock sales in the days before Wall Street began its plunge.

Beginning on Feb. 14, according to her disclosure report, Loeffler made 23 stock sales against two purchases, with the value of the sales between $926,000 and $2.24 million. Many stock sales came on the same day she received a briefing on the virus, The Times reported.

Do you think these senators used inside information to make a profit?

Loeffler defended herself on Twitter.

“This is a ridiculous and baseless attack. I do not make investment decisions for my portfolio. Investment decisions are made by multiple third-party advisors without my or my husband’s knowledge or involvement,” she said.

“As confirmed in the periodic transaction report to Senate Ethics, I was informed of these purchases and sales on February 16, 2020 — three weeks after they were made.”

In January, according to his disclosure report, Inhofe sold between $180,000 and $400,000 in stocks.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
