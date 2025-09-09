Multiple Trump Admin Agencies Investigating Iryna Zarutska Murder - Serious Consequences for Charlotte Floated

Trump administration officials say more must be done to stamp out the culture in Charlotte, North Carolina, from which sprung a murder that has revolted the nation.

On Aug. 22, 23-year-old Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska was stabbed to death on the Lynx Blue Line light rail system in Charlotte, according to WBTV. Decarlos Brown Jr., 34, was later charged with first-degree murder.

Video showing the stabbing of the 9:50 p.m. incident did not hit the media until Friday, sparking a widening sense of outrage as it spread.

“The FBI has been investigating the Charlotte train murder from day one. Stay tuned,” FBI Director Kash Patel posted on X on Monday.

🚨 The FBI has been investigating the Charlotte train murder from day one. Stay tuned. — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) September 9, 2025



“I stand firm with President Trump’s message of zero tolerance for criminality, especially on our federal DOT funded public transportation. If mayors can’t keep their trains and buses safe, they don’t deserve the taxpayers’ money,” Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy posted on X.

“@USDOT will be investigating Charlotte over its failure to protect Iryna Zarutska. And we will also be looking at other crime ridden cities across the country,” he wrote.

I stand firm with President Trump’s message of zero tolerance for criminality, especially on our federal DOT funded public transportation. If mayors can’t keep their trains and buses safe, they don’t deserve the

taxpayers’ money.@USDOT will be investigating Charlotte over… https://t.co/S5xmooTlF5 — Secretary Sean Duffy (@SecDuffy) September 9, 2025

“I was moved by a Charlotte resident who said today: ‘I don’t feel safe on public transportation. But, I have to work.’ No American should be put in that position and the Trump administration will do everything in its power to change that.”

In another social media post, Duffy noted, “Leftist policies allowing rampant crime are EVIL.”

“Iryna Zarutska would still be here today had her killer, who was previously arrested 14 times, remained LOCKED UP. The absolute lawlessness infesting public transit is unacceptable. Under @POTUS’ leadership, the Trump administration is going to CLEAN IT UP,” he wrote.

Leftist policies allowing rampant crime are EVIL. Iryna Zarutska would still be here today had her killer, who was previously arrested 14 times, remained LOCKED UP. The absolute lawlessness infesting public transit is unacceptable. Under @POTUS’ leadership, the Trump… pic.twitter.com/1UjwW8Waon — Secretary Sean Duffy (@SecDuffy) September 9, 2025

Outrage escalated after Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles issued a statement that spent more time on the alleged attacker than the victim.

“This is a tragic situation that sheds light on problems with society safety nets related to mental healthcare and the systems that should be in place. As we come to understand what happened and why, we must look at the entire situation,” she said, according to a post on X.

“While I do not know the specifics of the man’s medical record, what I have come to understand is that he has long struggled with mental health and appears to have suffered a crisis,” she added.

“This was the unfortunate and tragic outcome. While there are questions about the safety and security of our transit system and our city, I do know there have been significant and sustained efforts to address safety and security within our transit system and across our city.”

President Donald Trump said the tragedy is part of the cost of Democratic leadership.

“I have seen the horrific video of a beautiful, young Ukrainian refugee, who came to America to escape the vicious War in Ukraine, and was innocently riding the Metro in Charlotte, North Carolina, where she was brutally ambushed by a mentally deranged lunatic,” he posted on Truth Social.

Donald J. Trump Truth Social 08.31.25 04:11 PM EST I have seen the horrific video of a beautiful, young Ukrainian refugee, who came to America to escape the vicious War in Ukraine, and was innocently riding the Metro in Charlotte, North Carolina, where she was brutally ambushed… pic.twitter.com/jXxLi8vtKv — Fan Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) September 8, 2025

Should Charlotte lose federal funding unless it seriously addresses public safety? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (13 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“The perpetrator was a well known career criminal, who had been previously arrested and released on CASHLESS BAIL in January, a total of 14 TIMES. What the hell was he doing riding the train, and walking the streets? Criminals like this need to be LOCKED UP. The blood of this innocent woman can literally be seen dripping from the killer’s knife, and now her blood is on the hands of the Democrats who refuse to put bad people in jail,” Trump wrote.

Trump also noted the lack of attending the incident received from many media outlets.

“Additionally, where is the outrage from the Mainstream Media on this horrible tragedy?” he wrote.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.