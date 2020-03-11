SECTIONS
News
Print

Multiple TSA Officers Tests Positive for Coronavirus

×
By Jack Davis
Published March 11, 2020 at 8:14am
Print

Three California-based Transportation Security Administration workers have tested positive for the coronavirus, the TSA announced Tuesday.

The three employees work at Mineta San Jose International Airport, the TSA said in a statement.

“The officers are receiving medical care and all TSA employees they have come into contact with over the past 14 days are quarantined at home,” the statement said.

“Screening checkpoints remain open and the agency is working with the [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention], as well as the California Department of Public Health and the Santa Clara County Public Health Department to monitor the situation as well as the health and safety of our employees and the traveling public. We will update as more information becomes available,” the statement said.

The airport remains open for business as it and the TSA said health and safety are top priorities.

TRENDING: Olive Garden Server Helps Save Two Children from Alleged Child Abuse After Seeing Baby's Face

Despite that, many are concerned that the presence of the virus among TSA workers could mean it has already spread.

Santa Clara County, where the airport is located, is the leading county in California for coronavirus cases with 45, according to KNTV. One person there has died form the disease.

RELATED: Mother and Son Rescued from Rubble of Collapsed Hotel After Being Trapped for 52 Hours

Do you think the Trump administration is doing a good job of handling the coronavirus outbreak?

Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar said in an interview that aired Wednesday that the U.S. is in the early stages of the spread of the virus.

“We’re seeing a real explosion of cases in Europe, we’re seeing increasing cases here in the United States which we’ve been clear we would see,” he said on ABC’s “Good Morning America.”

“We’re still, I’d say, in the beginnings of spread of this disease in the United States,” Azar said.

“But that’s why we’re taking such aggressive containment measures at the border as well as mitigation steps in local communities,” he said. “We’re going to see more cases. This is a virus, this will spread. We need to take steps to slow that, buy ourselves time.”

Azar added that time matters.

“If we can slow the spread, if we can contain these clusters in certain communities, bring that speed down,” he said, “the hope of course is that, like most respiratory diseases, as we get to warmer weather, as people disperse and just naturally distance themselves with outdoor activities, et cetera, this can help actually slow things down. So we’re working always to buy time so that we mitigate impact here in the United States.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







Multiple TSA Officers Tests Positive for Coronavirus
Ocasio-Cortez Responds After Biden Dominates Primaries: 'Tonight's a Tough Night'
MSNBC's Joe Scarborough Forced To Apologize After Falling for Fake Trump Tweet
Autoworker Who Confronted Biden in Viral Video Speaks Out: 'He Went Off the Deep End'
Coronavirus Fatality Rate Is Minuscule 0.4% for 40-Somethings, Similarly Tiny for Vast Majority of Others
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×