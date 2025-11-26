Multiple Venezuelan 'Migrants' Charged With Cold-Blooded Murder of Chicago Man - This as Dems Attack Trump Over Hard Line Venezuela Policy

In yet another reminder that Democrats’ open borders agenda is turning the nation into a third-world cesspool, a trio of Venezuela migrants allegedly fatally stabbed a homeless man in Chicago as he slept on the street.

The murder occurred Sunday, when 16-year-old Wuinayker Rodriguez-Vasquez — an illegal alien from Venezuela — and two of his 14-year-old accomplices were seen on video approaching Bradley Obeirne, a homeless man who was asleep in a doorway next to his cat and a skeleton mask.

“One of the teenagers grabbed the victim’s mask and ran,” Fox News reported. “When the victim stood up, Rodriguez-Vasquez allegedly kicked him, prosecutors said.”

The other 14-year-old accomplice allegedly hit the homeless man with a metal rod as Rodriguez-Vasquez repeatedly stabbed the victim.

A Chicago police source told Fox News the crime was a savage “mob-style” attack, and that “some of the suspects were laughing afterward.”

MIGRANT TEENS CHARGED W/ MURDER!!!🔒 Chicago Police have announced murder charges against 3 Venezuelan teenagers who they say stabbed a homeless man to death while robbing him downtown this weekend. A 14-yr-old boy, and a 16-yr-old boy was charged with felony First-Degree… pic.twitter.com/kz7UqZII9g — Chitown_Crime_Chasers (@CCC_CrimeChaser) November 26, 2025

“A passerby found Obeirne’s body in the alcove about two hours later and called 911,” CWBChicago reported.

“No weapons were recovered near him, according to prosecutors. He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.”

The Department of Homeland Security told Fox News that Rodriguez-Vazquez and his mother illegally crossed the border into Texas in September 2023.

They were arrested at the time, but were immediately released under the Biden administration.

The immigration status of Rodriguez-Vazquez’s two teen accomplices in the stabbing death of the homeless man is unclear.

This tragedy is another reminder that Democrats’ advocacy of mass illegal immigration is compromising public safety, straining public resources, and destroying Americans’ quality of life.

Venezuelan illegal aliens in Chicago are receiving $15,000 in food stamps. Plus $5,000 on a debit card. All while Democrats shut down the government to use American citizens on SNAP as “leverage.” V/c: @Brookerteejones pic.twitter.com/bF8I1bayQ0 — Christian Collins (@CollinsforTX) October 29, 2025

While President Donald Trump tries to crush deadly Venezuelan drug cartels, Democrats frivolously sacrifice American lives to advance their toxic, left-wing agendas.

As everyone knows, “sanctuary city” Chicago has enough home-grown criminals that it doesn’t need to import unvetted armies of illegal alien thugs to further ruin the city.

In 2021, a total of 6 Venezuelans were arrested for crimes in Chicago. This year, 700 Venezuelans have been arrested in Chicago (up by 11,300%). I don’t feel bad. Chicago voted for this. pic.twitter.com/YhLvhpqrvx — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) December 3, 2023

🚨BREAKING: A Venezuelan stabbing match in broad daylight downtown Chicago. We have to put this madness to an end! They have received tens of thousands of dollars each in housing, food, medical etc. Let’s help ICE with the dangerous migrants who are causing havoc! pic.twitter.com/DFJnbg79jo — Ja’Mal Green (@JaymalGreen) March 19, 2025

As Democrats gaslight the public into prioritizing illegal aliens over U.S. citizens, Americans must remember that federal immigration laws have been in place for decades to ensure this nation does not devolve into a dumping ground for unvetted armies of third-world migrants.

If leftists and their establishment media puppets don’t want the Trump administration to enforce U.S. laws, they should try to change the law — through the proper channels — instead of whining and rioting like a bunch of emotionally incontinent thugs.

