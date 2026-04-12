Multiple Women Accuse Swalwell of Sexual Assault as Dems Continue to Turn on Him

As top Democrats urge Rep. Eric Swalwell, a Democrat from California, to abandon his gubernatorial campaign, multiple women have come forward to claim he assaulted them.

On Friday, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and Democratic Rep. Nancy Pelosi of California said that claims of sexual misconduct against Swalwell need to be investigated, and that he should end his campaign, according to Politico.

Swalwell has denied any allegations of improper conduct, saying they “are absolutely false. They did not happen,” according to NewsNation.

“They have never happened, and I will fight them with everything that I have. They also come on the eve of an election where I have been the frontrunner candidate for governor in California.”

However, CNN offered details of the alleged attacks, citing four women it did not name.

“I was pushing him off of me, saying no,” a woman who formerly worked for Swalwell said of an incident she said took place in 2024. “He didn’t stop.”

She said the incident left her bruised and bleeding, and was the second incident of non-consensual sexual contact with Swalwell. The first, she said, took place in 2019 when she still worked for him.

“I always felt like if I came forward, I was going to suffer the consequences because he was so powerful,” the former staffer said. “I’ve lived in fear every single day.”

One woman said she ended up in Swalwell’s hotel room with no memory of how she got there after an evening that began when he kissed her and touched her leg without her consent.

Social media creator Ally Sammarco said she received unsolicited nudes from Swalwell.

The woman who once worked for Swalwell told CNN that they exchanged messages on Snapchat, with Swalwell sending images of his genitals and of himself without a shirt. He requested that she send him nudes.

She said that in 2019, Swalwell requested oral sex while the two were in a vehicle, and that in September of that year, she went drinking with Swalwell and woke up naked in his bed.

“I know that there was sexual contact because when I woke up in the morning, I could feel that there was,” she said. She claimed Swalwell told her that “last night was great” but she should leave.

JUST IN: Former staffer of Eric Swalwell says he s*xually assaulted her twice, says she woke up in his bed with no clothes on. The first incident reportedly took place in 2019. Swalwell has been married since 2016. The woman says she was hired at the age of 21. At one point in… pic.twitter.com/kNK3POXlkh — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 10, 2026



She said that she reconnected with Swalwell in April 2024 in New York City, and that after a night of heavy drinking, she woke up in Swalwell’s room.

“My vagina was bleeding the next day after the sex, I had cuts and bruises on my body,” she said. “I could see the bruises of where his hand had been on my rib cage and on my legs and near my thighs.”

“I’ve always lived with a huge secret,” she said. “I’m not speaking up because I’m looking to ruin Eric Swalwell. The only person who could ruin Eric Swalwell is Eric Swalwell.”

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