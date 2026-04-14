Multitasking: Pentagon Wipes Out Drug Runners Off US Coast Amid Crippling Iranian Campaign

With most of the world’s eyes on the Middle East, America’s military is still watching drug runners trying to bring poison into the United States from South America.

U.S. Southern Command noted the most recent destruction of narco-terrorists whose products cripple Americans in a post on X.

“Applying total systemic friction on the cartels,” the post began,

Applying total systemic friction on the cartels. On April 13, at the direction of #SOUTHCOM commander Gen. Francis L. Donovan, Joint Task Force Southern Spear conducted a lethal kinetic strike on a vessel operated by Designated Terrorist Organizations. Intelligence confirmed the… pic.twitter.com/zZQKEPiSoI — U.S. Southern Command (@Southcom) April 13, 2026

“On April 13, at the direction of #SOUTHCOM commander Gen. Francis L. Donovan, Joint Task Force Southern Spear conducted a lethal kinetic strike on a vessel operated by Designated Terrorist Organizations,” the post continued.

“Intelligence confirmed the vessel was transiting along known narco-trafficking routes in the Eastern Pacific and was engaged in narco-trafficking operations.”

The post said two narco-terrorists were killed with no injuries to U.S. service members.

According to NBC News, the Trump administration has now carried out 50 attacks against narco-terrorists.

In those attacks, which began in September, 51 ships have been destroyed and 170 people have been killed.

Prior to Monday’s attack, two attacks were carried out on Saturday, according to USNI.

Those attacks left one survivor. The Coast Guard was contacted to pick up that individual.

After CBS News questioned whether the military was sure it was blowing up narco-terrorists, a Pentagon representative replied that U.S. forces undergo “a rigorous process of intelligence gathering and analysis, which may include multi-source intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance to confirm illicit activity” prior to any operation.

“In this instance, the vessel in question was identified through coordinated intelligence efforts as operating along established narco-trafficking routes and was assessed to be engaged in activities consistent with narco-trafficking operations,” the representative said, adding, “For operational security reasons, we cannot discuss specific sources or methods.”

In a Truth Social post on Monday, President Donald Trump said the tactics that have been successful in stopping narco-terrorists could be employed against Iran.

Trump said the U.S. attack had not targeted “’fast attack ships,’ because we did not consider them much of a threat.”

“Warning: If any of these ships come anywhere close to our BLOCKADE, they will be immediately ELIMINATED, using the same system of kill that we use against the drug dealers on boats at Sea. It is quick and brutal,” he wrote.

Trump noted the success of Operation Southern Spear by adding “98.2% of Drugs coming into the U.S. by Ocean or Sea have STOPPED!”

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