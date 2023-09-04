Disbarred South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh, convicted of a double murder earlier this year, is now seeking a new trial based on the revelation of “newly discovered evidence'” that his legal team contends was never presented to the jury.

The stunning announcement comes as Murdaugh serves two life sentences for the murders of his wife, Maggie Murdaugh, and their son, Paul Murdaugh.

Attorneys for the convicted murderer, Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin, who previously represented him during his initial trial, have scheduled a press conference for Tuesday to present their strategy for challenging his conviction, WYFF reported.

However, they have remained tight-lipped regarding the nature of the evidence they intend to introduce.

This development follows a period of silence from Murdaugh’s surviving son, Buster Murdaugh, who recently broke his six-month reserve to express his belief that his father was wrongfully convicted, although he admitted his father has some psychopathic qualities, according to ABC News.

The press conference is scheduled to take place at the South Carolina State House grounds, adjacent to the Court of Appeals, where Murdaugh’s legal team submitted their request for a retrial, the U.K. Daily Mail reported.

The sentence in connection with the fatal shootings of Maggie Murdaugh and Paul Murdaugh at the family’s sprawling hunting estate in June 2021 was handed down on March 3.

During his time behind bars, Murdaugh has allegedly reveled in a twisted kind of celebrity, responding to fan mail, indulging in video games, and watching television.

However, his behavior has reportedly drawn the ire of prison officials due to violations of inmate rules, including giving unauthorized news interviews and using another inmate’s PIN number to make calls.

This misconduct led to a disciplinary hearing, resulting in Murdaugh losing his telephone and canteen privileges for a 30-day period, according to Live 5 News.

Despite these challenges, Murdaugh reportedly wants to be a part of the general prison population and engage in facility programs.

Buster Murdaugh has also faced intense scrutiny during this ordeal, as some felt he was connected to the death of a schoolmate in 2015 and some alleged he had a supposed gay relationship with the same individual, according to the Daily Mail.

In a recent interview, Buster Murdaugh vehemently denied any involvement in the death and any homosexual relationship.

Alex Murdaugh’s trial earlier this year garnered international attention, shedding light on shocking revelations, including his alleged misappropriation of millions of dollars from clients.

Buster also expressed concerns about the fairness of his father’s trial, suggesting that public outcry and preconceived notions may have influenced the jury’s verdict.

“I think it was a tilted table from the beginning,” Buster stated, criticizing the police, judge, and jurors. He believes the jury had already made up their minds based on pre-trial information, casting doubts on the fairness of the process.

