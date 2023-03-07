Murdaugh Jurors State 1 Piece of Evidence 'Sealed the Deal,' Convinced Them Alex Was Guilty

Three jurors who convicted Alex Murdaugh of murdering his wife and son are revealing why they decided the disgraced attorney was guilty.

James McDowell, Gwen Generette and Amie Williams spoke about their experience as jurors in a Monday interview on NBC’s “Today” show.

McDowell said that a video from the scene of the murders of Paul and Maggie Murdaugh — the two victims — ultimately proved the consequential evidence sealing a verdict.

“I think a lot of people have said the kennel video is something that he had lied about,” he said.

“It’s something that’s interesting because if he didn’t do it, how did he know what time to lie about not being there?”

Three people on the jury for Alex Murdaugh’s double murder trial, James McDowell, Gwen Generette and Amie Williams, open up to @craigmelvin about the proceedings and the deliberations that led to a guilty verdict. pic.twitter.com/LCrgIODPsj — TODAY (@TODAYshow) March 6, 2023

Alex Murdaugh’s voice can be heard in the Snapchat video recorded by his son, Paul — just minutes before the two victims were fatally shot.

NEW: Here’s the Snapchat video the prosecution played for the jury earlier today. Lt. Dove testified this was taken around 8:44p by Paul on June 7, 2021. Three voices can be heard. The state says this video places Alex Murdaugh at the dog kennel minutes before the murders. @WSPA7 pic.twitter.com/d50jm7B5NE — Jason Raven (@JasonRaven_) February 1, 2023

Alex Murdaugh initially claimed he was inside a family property at the time of the murders — only to admit on the stand that he had lied to law enforcement about his location during the killings.

Generette said she recognized Murdaugh’s voice from the video when he testified in his own defense — a tactic that proved to be a mistake.

“When he got on the stand, I was like, ‘OK, so it was him,'” Generette said of Murdaugh’s testimony.

“I don’t know him so I never knew his voice, but I realized it was him in the kennel video, and that just kind of sealed the deal,” she said.

Williams also said the video played a “major part” in the verdict, according to “Today.”

The whole interview can be seen below:







The conviction didn’t appear to be a sure bet at one point during jury deliberations.

Two jurors viewed Murdaugh as not guilty during the process, only to be convinced of his guilt by their peers.

The sensational trial of a formerly prestigious South Carolina lawyer has been called the state’s “trial of the century.”

New Alex Murdaugh mugshot from South Carolina Department of Corrections. pic.twitter.com/xTZQbdrVTj — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) March 3, 2023

Murdaugh was sentenced to two life sentences the day after his convictions.

