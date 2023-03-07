Parler Share
Murdaugh Jurors State 1 Piece of Evidence 'Sealed the Deal,' Convinced Them Alex Was Guilty

 By Richard Moorhead  March 7, 2023 at 5:47am
Three jurors who convicted Alex Murdaugh of murdering his wife and son are revealing why they decided the disgraced attorney was guilty.

James McDowell, Gwen Generette and Amie Williams spoke about their experience as jurors in a Monday interview on NBC’s “Today” show.

McDowell said that a video from the scene of the murders of Paul and Maggie Murdaugh — the two victims — ultimately proved the consequential evidence sealing a verdict.

“I think a lot of people have said the kennel video is something that he had lied about,” he said.

“It’s something that’s interesting because if he didn’t do it, how did he know what time to lie about not being there?”

Alex Murdaugh’s voice can be heard in the Snapchat video recorded by his son, Paul — just minutes before the two victims were fatally shot.

Alex Murdaugh initially claimed he was inside a family property at the time of the murders — only to admit on the stand that he had lied to law enforcement about his location during the killings.

Generette said she recognized Murdaugh’s voice from the video when he testified in his own defense — a tactic that proved to be a mistake.

“When he got on the stand, I was like, ‘OK, so it was him,'” Generette said of Murdaugh’s testimony.

“I don’t know him so I never knew his voice, but I realized it was him in the kennel video, and that just kind of sealed the deal,” she said.

Williams also said the video played a “major part” in the verdict, according to “Today.”

The whole interview can be seen below:



 

The conviction didn’t appear to be a sure bet at one point during jury deliberations.

Two jurors viewed Murdaugh as not guilty during the process, only to be convinced of his guilt by their peers.

The sensational trial of a formerly prestigious South Carolina lawyer has been called the state’s “trial of the century.”

Murdaugh was sentenced to two life sentences the day after his convictions.

Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a conservative journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, service member, Gold Star grandson, and guitar player.




Conversation