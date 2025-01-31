Murder of Border Patrol Agent Takes Startling Turn - Trans Cult Involvement Spans Nation

Transgenderism is no longer just an ideology.

For some it is a cult.

A series of crimes from around the country all seem to find a common denominator in the suspects’ links to “Zizian” — a vegan trans cult.

VTDigger, a digital news outlet based in Vermont, reported on Thursday that 21-year-old Theresa Youngblut will be held in custody as a suspect facing charges of using a deadly weapon in an assault on a federal agent and firing a gun during a Jan. 20, traffic stop in Coventry, Vermont, that killed a Border Patrol agent.

Murder suspect arrested in California; linked to Border Patrol shooter in Vermont “Snyder, who is from the Seattle area, and Teresa Youngblut, 21, secured a marriage license last November 2024 in King County in Washington State, The Seattle Times has reported. It was unclear if… pic.twitter.com/sOTk0xjYeb — Vermont Daily Chronicle (@VTDC802) January 28, 2025

According to The Associated Press, the traffic stop, about 20 miles from the Canadian border, took place during an investigation sparked by a hotel clerk. The clerk contacted authorities Jan. 14 to report Youngblut and a man identified as Felix Bauckholt were acting suspiciously, wearing tactical gear, with Youngblut carrying a gun.

Teresa Youngblut, 21, of Washington State, and Felix Baukholt, a German national, have been identified as suspects in the fatal shooting of U.S. Border Patrol Agent David Maland during a traffic stop on Interstate 91 in Coventry, Vermont.https://t.co/EBrWQEUHHD pic.twitter.com/u0xKo2AzN1 — News Channel3 Now (@newschannel3now) January 24, 2025

When State Police and Department of Homeland Security agents questioned the pair, they said they were looking to buy property in the area but declined to speak further, the AP reported.

The traffic stop took place on Interstate 91 as an “immigration inspection stop,” according to VTDigger, because Bauckholt, a German citizen, appeared to have an expired visa in the Department of Homeland Security database.

It was no small affair, VTDigger reported, citing court documents:

“Multiple uniformed Border Patrol Agents were present at the stop in three USBP vehicles with emergency lights illuminated.”

Youngblut, who was driving, came out shooting, the AP reported.

Teresa Youngblut, 21, faces federal firearms charges in the Jan. 20 death of Agent David Maland. She’s accused of opening fire on agents during a traffic stop in northern Vermont, sparking a shootout that also left her companion, Felix Bauckholt, dead.https://t.co/aDToICyfQx — Vermont Public (@vermontpublic) January 31, 2025

The shootout left Border Patrol Agent David C. Maland dead. Bauckholt was also killed. Youngblut was shot but survived, according to VTDigger.

An investigation linked Youngblut to 22-year-old Maximilian Snyder, a suspect in a murder in California.

In a piece published by the New York Post on Thursday, conservative activist-journalist Andy Ngo wrote that Snyder was arrested Jan. 24 in Redding, California, in connection to the Jan. 16 stabbing death of Curtis Lind.

Lind was set to testify against two other Zizian members who are facing trial in April on attempted murder charges stemming from 2022 when three members of the group tried to kill him in Vallejo, California, near the Bay Area.

“In November 2022, 82-year-old Curtis Lind narrowly survived an assassination attempt by three members of the ‘Ziz’ group who were squatting on his property in Solano County, Calif.,” Ngo wrote.

“They impaled him with a sword and repeatedly stabbed him. Lind shot two of the assailants, killing Amir ‘Emma’ Borhanian. He lost an eye in the attack and spent a month in the hospital.”

The California digital news website Open Vallejo reported on Monday that Youngblut and Snyder had applied for a marriage license in November in King County, Washington.

According to Ngo, Youngblut is a “biological female who identifies as trans and lists having neo-pronouns as ‘xe/xem/xyrs’ on social media.” Snyder is an “‘any pronouns’ computer science whiz from a wealthy Seattle family,” Ngo wrote.

It was not clear if they actually married.

And there are still more deaths associated with the group.

On New Year’s Eve in 2022, an elderly couple — Rita and Richard Zajko — were found murdered in Delaware County, Pennsylvania. According to CBS News, the couple were shot to death in their home in Chester Heights, about 15 miles outside Philadelphia.

Michelle Zajko, the couple’s adult daughter, is a person of interest in her parents’ deaths although she has not been charged with a crime, Ngo wrote.

She identifies as “trans non-binary” Ngo wrote. Authorities say the gun Youngblut used in the Jan. 20 shootout was purchased by Zajko.

Authorities are linking all these deaths to the Zizians led by Jack “Ziz” LaSota, whom Ngo described as a “a biological male who identifies as a woman.”

Do transgender beliefs encourage crime? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 97% (892 Votes) No: 3% (27 Votes)

LaSota, who uses the female name Andrea Phelps, according to Ngo, would apparently blog about violence and anarchist tactics to achieve the cult’s ends.

He has a warrant for arrest in Delaware County, Pennsylvania, after missing court hearings for a criminal case.

LaSota’s supporters say he died in 2022, according to Ngo, “but that appears to be based on a fake online obituary to try to escape the law.”

Ngo wrote that a “source with knowledge” had told him LaSota, Bauckholt and others were living together in an Airbnb rental in 2023 together in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

Bauckholt was “a biological male who identified as trans and used feminine pronouns,” Ngo wrote. He also went by the female name “Ophelia.”

All members of the cult are transgender and seem to have an obsession with veganism, artificial intelligence, and transhumanism.

We often talk about transgenderism and the left’s cult-like adherence to its beliefs, but here is a group that truly manifests those criticisms.

Authorities need to get to the bottom of whatever insanity is at play here that is getting people killed. But it’s clear transgenderism is a part of it.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.