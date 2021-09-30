Share
News
Juwan Deering is seen outside the courthouse in Pontiac, Michigan, on Thursday.
Juwan Deering is seen outside the courthouse in Pontiac, Michigan, on Thursday. (Ed White / AP)

Murder Charges Against Man Who Spent 15 Years in Prison Dismissed

 By The Associated Press  September 30, 2021 at 8:17am
Share

Murder charges were dismissed Thursday against a man who spent 15 years in prison for the fire-related deaths of five children in suburban Detroit.

Juwan Deering will not face a second trial, Oakland County prosecutor Karen McDonald said.

A judge granted her request to close the case against him a week after Deering’s convictions were thrown out.

Deering walked into court shackled at the waist but walked out as a free man with no restraints.

“It’s been a hard uphill battle,” Deering said moments later.

Trending:
World-Class Athlete Says He Regrets Getting COVID Vaccine, Now Has Serious Problems

McDonald, who was elected in 2020, took a fresh look at Deering’s case at the request of the University of Michigan law school’s Innocence Clinic.

Favorable evidence was not shared with his defense lawyer, and jurors at the 2006 trial did not know that jail informants were given significant benefits for their testimony against Deering, McDonald said.

Deering has insisted he was innocent of a fire that killed children at a home in Royal Oak Township in 2000.

No one could identify him as being at the property.

Authorities at the time said the fire was revenge for unpaid drug debts.

In court, the prosecutor said a dozen law enforcement professionals last week unanimously determined there is insufficient evidence to tie Deering to the fire.

The investigation between 2000 and 2006 was “totally compromised by misconduct,” McDonald said.

Law students earlier had been trying to get a new trial for Deering, arguing that the fire analysis was based on “junk science.”

Those requests were unsuccessful in Michigan’s appellate courts.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , ,
Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




loading
As Taliban Ramps Up Violent Acts, Afghanistan Slides Deeper Into a 'Major Humanitarian Crisis'
Murder Charges Against Man Who Spent 15 Years in Prison Dismissed
Rock Star Who Enjoyed a Cult Following in the 1970s Dead at Age 77
The US and Mexico Struggle to Cope with the Surge of Haitian Migrants at the Border
As the Search for Brian Laundrie Continues, Gabby Petito's Father Asks that Other Missing Persons Cases Receive the Same Attention
See more...

Conversation