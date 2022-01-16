Share
News

Murder Suspect Captured Thanks to His Flashy Belt and EBT Card Shouts About Reparations as He's Escorted Away by Police

 By Jack Davis  January 16, 2022 at 7:28am
Share

A murder suspect accused of killing a 19-year-old screamed at onlookers Friday after police led him out of an East Harlem police station.

“Where’s our reparations for four hundred years of f–king slavery!” Winston Glynn, 30, shouted, according to the New York Post.

After screaming an obscenity, he had one more remark to share with a crowd of angry onlookers: “America is gonna burn!”

Kristal Bayron-Nieves, 19, was shot to death early last Saturday during a robbery at the Burger King where she worked that netted the robber $100.

When Glynn appeared in court on his first-degree murder and robbery charges, he ranted at Manhattan Criminal Court Judge Jay Weiner.

Trending:
Watch: Psaki Awkwardly Smirks as Reporter Savages Her by Listing Off Biden's Failures for 1 Minute Straight

“Liar! You didn’t see the judge liar?” he said according to the New York Post.

During the hearing, Assistant District Attorney Dafna Yoran asked that Glynn not be released.

Will New York City ever be reclaimed from criminals?

“He intentionally killed a 19-year-old Burger King employee in a premeditated gunpoint robbery… He also pistol-whipped two others, who were present – including a 60-year-old female manager,” Yoran said.

Chief of Detectives James Essig said that Bayron-Nieves was trying to do what the robber wanted when she was shot.

“She was murdered for no apparent reason,” said Essig, according to WABC-TV.

Related:
Despite Storming Synagogue During Service to Demand for Release of Terrorist, FBI Claims Attacker Wasn't Targeting Jewish Community

Police said two things led them to Glynn.

The robber was wearing a distinctive “Guess” belt as police were watching surveillance video. Glynn wore a similar belt in a picture posted on Instagram.

Police also tracked him by his use of an EBT card at a bodega not far from the shooting.

Police then tracked Glynn to a shelter in Queens and eventually arrested Glynn, who has seven prior arrests in New York City.

“These detectives understood that Kristal wasn’t just a number,” Mayor Eric Adams said. “They operated in a professional manner and brought this killer to justice.”

Adams had cited the case Thursday.

“The 19-year-old baby that was shot, we have to catch that guy,” said Adams. “And I refuse to apologize for people who are violent in our city. Those crimes, we are zeroing in on. And we are going to make sure they are taken off our street.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Ukraine: Russia Just Made First Attack in New 'Hybrid War'
To Kick Off Black History Month Amid Historically Low Approval Numbers, Biden Planning Big Move Against Police: Report
The Senator Fauci Called a 'Moron' Just Published One Devastating Record the Public Had No Idea Existed
Texas Synagogue Hostage Suspect Identified as Foreign National Malik Faisal Akram
Despite Storming Synagogue During Service to Demand for Release of Terrorist, FBI Claims Attacker Wasn't Targeting Jewish Community
See more...

Conversation

The Western Journal is pleased to bring back comments to our articles! Due to threatened de-monetization by Big Tech, we had temporarily removed comments, but we have now implemented a solution to bring back the conversation that Big Tech doesn't want you to have. If you have any problems using the new commenting platform, please contact customer support at commenting-help@insticator.com. Welcome back!