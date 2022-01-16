A murder suspect accused of killing a 19-year-old screamed at onlookers Friday after police led him out of an East Harlem police station.

“Where’s our reparations for four hundred years of f–king slavery!” Winston Glynn, 30, shouted, according to the New York Post.

After screaming an obscenity, he had one more remark to share with a crowd of angry onlookers: “America is gonna burn!”

Kristal Bayron-Nieves, 19, was shot to death early last Saturday during a robbery at the Burger King where she worked that netted the robber $100.

When Glynn appeared in court on his first-degree murder and robbery charges, he ranted at Manhattan Criminal Court Judge Jay Weiner.

#restinparadise 19 yo Kristal Bayron-Nieves, shot & killed by an armed robber at the E 116th St McDonald’s in East Harlem. The suspect allegedly shot her at close range in the chest even though he got the money. 🙏 & condolences to her family #streetsoldiers #hot97 @fox5ny pic.twitter.com/fPZ2mgJhn4 — LISA EVERS (@LisaEvers) January 9, 2022

“Liar! You didn’t see the judge liar?” he said according to the New York Post.

During the hearing, Assistant District Attorney Dafna Yoran asked that Glynn not be released.

“He intentionally killed a 19-year-old Burger King employee in a premeditated gunpoint robbery… He also pistol-whipped two others, who were present – including a 60-year-old female manager,” Yoran said.

Chief of Detectives James Essig said that Bayron-Nieves was trying to do what the robber wanted when she was shot.

“She was murdered for no apparent reason,” said Essig, according to WABC-TV.

Winston Glynn, 30, was nabbed in Brooklyn yesterday.

He is facing murder and robbery charges. He has been arrested four times in the last four years. His most recent bust was for assault and weapons possession in 2020. https://t.co/TfyDxFcz7u — Crime in NYC (@CrimeInNYC) January 14, 2022

Police said two things led them to Glynn.

The robber was wearing a distinctive “Guess” belt as police were watching surveillance video. Glynn wore a similar belt in a picture posted on Instagram.

Police also tracked him by his use of an EBT card at a bodega not far from the shooting.

Police then tracked Glynn to a shelter in Queens and eventually arrested Glynn, who has seven prior arrests in New York City.

“These detectives understood that Kristal wasn’t just a number,” Mayor Eric Adams said. “They operated in a professional manner and brought this killer to justice.”

Adams had cited the case Thursday.

“The 19-year-old baby that was shot, we have to catch that guy,” said Adams. “And I refuse to apologize for people who are violent in our city. Those crimes, we are zeroing in on. And we are going to make sure they are taken off our street.”

