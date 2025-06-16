Murder Suspect in Utah 'No Kings' Shooting Was Trump-Hating, Antifa-Loving Leftist

Riddle me this, Batman: “I speak of peace with a silver tongue, yet my fists are clenched, my wars unsung. I champion rights, or so I claim, but blood on my hands betrays the game. In halls of power, I wear a mask, preaching virtue while chaos I task.

“What am I, with lies so bold, promising warmth, yet striking cold?”

The answer: the hypocritical and violent American left — largely comprised of card-carrying Democrats.

(Funny how that works.)

And a recent deadly incident in Utah really hammers home the above “riddle” that took this writer way too long to come up with.

As you’ve surely heard by now, this past weekend was marked by three things: Father’s Day, Trump’s simultaneous birthday/military celebration, and a rash of protests against the president dubbed the “No Kings” movement.

The protests, funded and organized by a group of billionaires, seemed to be under the misconception that Trump — an elected official — was somehow a monarch trying to rewrite or undo the Constitution.

Now, if these idiots had an ounce of self-awareness, they’d realize how foolish a protest against an actual King Trump would be. A king would have had those protests put down, and with prejudice.

The actual Trump just sort of … let them happen? Not exactly king-like behavior, if you ask me.

And it’s a damn shame that the left can’t seem to adopt the president’s own on-brand pacifism.

As noted by People magazine, 39-year-old Arthur Ah Loo — a fashion designer who has competed on shows such as “Project Runway” — was shot and killed by a member of the protest peacekeeping team at a Salt Lake City “No Kings” protest on Saturday.

The peacekeeper was attempting to subdue 24-year-old Arturo Gamboa, who had reportedly taken a rifle out of his bag in the middle of the protest.

Multiple shots were fired, one which hit Gamboa and the other which hit and killed Ah Loo.

“Gamboa engaged in conduct that created a risk of death to another individual and ultimately caused death of another individual,” Salt Lake City Fox affiliate KSTU reported. “Therefore, he is being charged with first-degree murder.”

This is all a terrible tragedy, and a stark reminder that deadly violence often begets deadly violence.

But it’s also a painful reminder that deadly violence often follows the left around, like a wafting odor.

Despite all manner of claims to being the progressive party of compassion and unconditional love, the world has seen time and time and time and time again that the anti-Trump left is actually the narrow party of murder and unending hatred.

And Gamboa — whose alleged reckless deeds appeared to get someone killed — fits that trope to a tee.

As independent field journalist Tayler Hansen pointed out, Gamboa has a documented history supporting far-left causes.

Gamboa, a former punk rocker, has a long and sordid documented history of being anti-Trump, pro-antifa, and pro-Black Lives Matter, which is about as stereotypical as it can get.

Bitterly and ironically, this is how Gamboa described his band’s mission to SLUG (Salt Lake UnderGround) magazine in 2021:

“Punk rock has its own way of expressing discontent with societal, political and economic failures in the current society. It’s an outlet that is a more direct way of expressing grievances,” Gamboa, whose band was called Rade, told the outlet. “It’s a way of releasing these angers and frustrations in a constructive way with the community — in a way where we can get together, dance and form a stronger bond.”

I’m not sure trying to maneuver out of the way of gunfire is really “dance,” but I digress.

Gamboa made sure to add: “This is exactly how the system is meant to function. The American system is a steam train that’s always been fueled by black and brown bodies.”

Please don’t ever let these claims of championing justice and fighting for equality ever fool you or the ones you love.

The American left is just a vile, violent, despicable bunch who have opted for murder in lieu of winning ideas, despite their fervent claims otherwise.

To bring this all back to a seminal Batman movie quote: “Some men just want to watch the world burn.”

And there’s a 90 percent chance those “men” are leftist Democrats.

