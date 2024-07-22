Murillo: Trump Will Need an Even Bigger Miracle Now

Former President Trump will need an even greater miracle now.

His greatest threat will not be the new candidate. Democrats do not have a viable candidate. So what is the danger? The danger is the fury of the left.

Remember what happened in France? The conservatives won a great victory, but the left stole it back. The liberals cannot bear to lose power. And now that President Joe Biden has dropped out of the presidential race, we will see the same thing here in America.

A three-headed dragon is coming. Indoctrination, intimidation and — because it is “necessary” — criminal acts.

Indoctrination: They still control the overwhelming majority of the information highway. Prepare for an indoctrination blitz like the world has never seen. The goal: to make Trump the next Hitler. Remember “Russia, Russia, Russia”? Now they will chant, “Hitler, Hitler, Hitler!”

Watch for words such as:

“Fascist!”

“Threat to democracy!”

“Convicted felon!”

It will encompass virtually everything you see and hear for the next several weeks. Everything from late-night talk shows to ads featuring movie stars and pop singers will flood the airwaves and social media.

Intimidation: Lawfare is not over. The same deep state that sent Trump onto a stage when it knew a sniper was aiming at him will unleash a firestorm of legal-illegalities.

Look for them to unleash an all-out war on the Supreme Court. They will slander and libel conservative justices to label them co-conspirators with Trump.

They will leak the private information of Republican leaders in order to harass their families. Opposition research will intensify — anything to discredit their enemies.

Criminal activity: Consider what they have done before. They raided homes, sponsored riots and have even taken lives. Nothing is off the table.

The identity of the new Democratic candidate is not important. Trump is not running against a person. He is running against a machine: a vast leftist beast with tentacles in every element of American life. It will suddenly come alive.

Do not assume Vice President Kamala Harris will be Biden’s replacement. She is a cackling word salad without the excuse of dementia.

But as they proved in 2020, they can put anyone in there and make that person a threat.

What about the $90 million Democrat super PAC money? Isn’t it impossible for anyone but Kamala to use the money?

Bradley A. Smith, professor at Capital University Law School in Ohio, suggested that the Biden-Harris funds could be transferred to Democratic committees backing House and Senate candidates or punted even further down the electoral timeline to “support Democrats in future years.”

Besides, money is not going to be an issue for Democrats now. Globalist billionaires can fill the Democrat war chest overnight.

OK. You are not going to like what I am going to say now.

None of these things alarms me as much as two things that happened after the assassination attempt on Trump.

1. The Sunday after, very few pastors even mentioned the miracle that spared the former president’s life. That is horrifying on a scale you may not fathom. Every one of those pastors saw evil right in front of their eyes. And then they saw God’s hand extended. God made a statement. And it was time to take sides — but they remained silent.

2. Trump did not use his acceptance speech to its full potential. He had the hearts and minds of the nation. He began well but then rambled on for much of the 90 minutes that he spoke. Here was the chance to call the nation to action and galvanize his place in history. He had the enemy of America down — but he did not finish him.

So now he needs a miracle greater than the failed assassination. And I believe he is going to get it. Why? Because El Shaddai has never started a miracle he did not finish.

If, indeed, Trump’s life was spared for “such a time as this,” he will be carried across the finish line. The mistakes have made it harder. Evil has delayed it. But the final word will be God’s.

Here I believe are our marching orders:

We must brace ourselves for the storm and the open sewer that is coming against Trump and conservative Christians. This also means censorship, persecution and threats against the righteous remnant of God. It will come from both inside and outside the church.

Look for more ministries to topple. It is not by coincidence that megachurches have been hit with scandal and criticism. The silent pastors are being punished. Because in the day of God’s battle they not only stayed out, but they stopped the people of God. Theirs is the curse of Meroz.

Judges 5:23: “Curse Meroz, says the angel of the Lord, curse its inhabitants thoroughly, because they did not come to the help of the Lord, to the help of the Lord against the mighty.”

Put on the whole armor of God. Take off the glad rags of compromised Christianity that denies spiritual warfare.

It is time to:

“Put on the whole armor of God, that you may be able to stand against the schemes of the devil. For we do not wrestle against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the authorities, against the cosmic powers over this present darkness, against the spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly places. Therefore take up the whole armor of God, that you may be able to withstand in the evil day, and having done all, to stand firm.” (Ephesians 6:11-13)

Those who stand in the evil day will be protected. After the storm, they will be promoted and blessed. They will be a part of the greatest miracle in American history.

This article first appeared at MarioMurillo.org.

