Musgrave: Here’s Why Liberals Don’t Want Mike Pompeo as Secretary of State

Mike Pompeo, President Donald Trump’s nominee for secretary of state, possesses outstanding qualifications to serve as our nation’s top diplomat.

Currently the CIA director, he was in the top of his class at Harvard and first in his class at West Point. He has earned Trump’s trust, and it’s easy to see why: Pompeo has already put his skills to work orchestrating major diplomatic breakthroughs.

However, one thing on Pompeo’s resume that is of paramount importance to millions of Americans isn’t a degree or an award — it’s his commitment to Trump’s pro-life agenda. With Pompeo leading the State Department, our message to the world will be that the United States upholds the dignity of every human being.

Combined with his considerable experience, Mike Pompeo’s strong pro-life values ought to make him a shoo-in for the job. And he would be, were it not for abortion extremists in the Senate who have threatened to block his confirmation at any cost.

One of Trump’s first actions was to reinstate and expand the Mexico City Policy (now called Protecting Life in Global Health Assistance) to keep tax dollars from being used to promote abortion overseas, consistent with the will of American voters who elected him.

Earlier this year, the State Department confirmed that this policy is working, with a 99.5 percent compliance rate for more than 700 grantees.

Predictably, radical organizations like the International Planned Parenthood Federation and Marie Stopes International, which take pride in carrying out illegal abortions and undermining the pro-life culture of other nations, refused to participate rather than stop promoting abortion as “family planning.”

Next, Trump defunded the United Nations Population Fund, which has long been complicit in China’s brutal child limitation policies that have included forced abortions.

The State Department is the first line of defense in standing up to pro-abortion bullies like Amnesty International who want to force their distortion of international law on Americans and declare abortion a “human right.”

Ahead of Thursday’s important vote, SBA List mobilized grassroots pro-life activists to contact several key senators who’ve been sitting on the fence and urged them to support Pompeo — and it’s working.

On Monday, the Senate Foreign Relations Committee was able to put partisanship aside and advance Pompeo’s nomination to be voted on by the full Senate.

Now the only thing standing between Pompeo and confirmation is that group of extreme pro-abortion ideologues and their obstructionist tactics.

This is disgraceful.

If Hillary Clinton and John Kerry could each be confirmed as secretary of state under former President Barack Obama by an overwhelming bipartisan vote, Pompeo should be confirmed with flying colors.

With their pro-life constituents firmly on Pompeo’s side, we hope the rest of the Senate will see the light and confirm him without delay.

Former Congresswoman Marilyn Musgrave is Susan B. Anthony List’s Vice President of Government Affairs.

The views expressed in this opinion article are solely those of their author and are not necessarily either shared or endorsed by the owners of this website.

