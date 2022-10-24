Music Stops Mid-Song as Radio Host Dies Suddenly Live on Air, Suspected Cause of Death Revealed

A longtime British radio host died suddenly Monday.

Tim Gough died at his home in Lackford, Suffolk, during his breakfast show on GenX Radio.

Gough died at 55 due to a suspected heart attack, according to the Independent.

Gough was an hour into his breakfast show when the music stopped during a song.

The song, according to The Sun, was “Grey Day” by Madness.

British DJ Tim Gough #diedsuddenly on air this morning from a heart attack. Station manager says host was “very healthy” and “catastrophic cardiac episode” was never seen coming… pic.twitter.com/whjikV5NYZ — DiedSuddenly (@DiedSuddenly_) October 24, 2022

After a pause, the show’s music resumed, according to the Independent.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to inform you, our dear friend and breakfast host Tim Gough passed away this morning whilst presenting his program.

“Our love to his family, son, sister, brother and mom. Tim was doing what he loved. He was 55 years old. RIP buddy,” a representative of GenX said in a statement.

“To know Tim personally, as I did very closely for over 30 years, was to know a warm, caring, fun guy who myself and my family loved dearly. We are heartbroken by the news,” James Hazell, managing director of GenX Radio, said.

“I know his family are enormously comforted by the hundreds of loving messages that have been received and have asked for privacy at this devastating time,” he said.

Absolutely gutted to hear this news about Tim. He was my first ever boss in radio at Leicester Sound when I was 18 and was SO wonderful. I have the happiest of memories & we always kept in touch & if it wasn’t for him I might not be in radio… #timgough https://t.co/x43crjEHsI — Amy Voce (@amyvoce) October 24, 2022

“Heartbroken today. A phone call just after midday confirmed the news that none of us could have expected,” radio host Jason King tweeted.

Heartbroken today. A phone call just after midday confirmed the news that none of us could have expected @Tim_Gough is no longer with us. A beautiful human, gentleman and father. Sleep well my friend, it’s been a privilege to call you a friend https://t.co/3N5Ubk2ILV — Jason King (@kingjasonantony) October 24, 2022

Hazlett said Gough came out of retirement after being off the air for 10 years to host the show, according to the BBC.

Gough began his radio career in 1986.

Gough is survived by his son, mother, brother and sister.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.