Parler Share
News

Music Stops Mid-Song as Radio Host Dies Suddenly Live on Air, Suspected Cause of Death Revealed

 By Jack Davis  October 24, 2022 at 4:25pm
Parler Share

A longtime British radio host died suddenly Monday.

Tim Gough died at his home in Lackford, Suffolk, during his breakfast show on GenX Radio.

Gough died at 55 due to a suspected heart attack, according to the Independent.

Gough was an hour into his breakfast show when the music stopped during a song.

The song, according to The Sun, was “Grey Day” by Madness.

Trending:
Trump Publicly Breaks on Election with DeSantis: 'BIG MISTAKE!'

After a pause, the show’s music resumed, according to the Independent.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to inform you, our dear friend and breakfast host Tim Gough passed away this morning whilst presenting his program.

“Our love to his family, son, sister, brother and mom. Tim was doing what he loved. He was 55 years old. RIP buddy,” a representative of GenX said in a statement.

“To know Tim personally, as I did very closely for over 30 years, was to know a warm, caring, fun guy who myself and my family loved dearly. We are heartbroken by the news,” James Hazell, managing director of GenX Radio, said.

“I know his family are enormously comforted by the hundreds of loving messages that have been received and have asked for privacy at this devastating time,” he said.

Related:
Emmy-Winning Comedian Dead After Suffering Medical Emergency Behind Wheel

“Heartbroken today. A phone call just after midday confirmed the news that none of us could have expected,” radio host Jason King tweeted.

Hazlett said Gough came out of retirement after being off the air for 10 years to host the show, according to the BBC.

Gough began his radio career in 1986.

Gough is survived by his son, mother, brother and sister.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Parler Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




'Most Surprising Event of 2022' - GOP May Win Governorship in Dem Bastion
Putin Clasps Arm of Russian Soldier, May Have Accidentally Revealed Devastating Secret to World
Emmy-Winning Comedian Dead After Suffering Medical Emergency Behind Wheel
Music Stops Mid-Song as Radio Host Dies Suddenly Live on Air, Suspected Cause of Death Revealed
Megyn Kelly Reveals Sister Died Suddenly of Heart Attack: 'Spare a Prayer for My Mom'
See more...

Conversation