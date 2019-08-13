Music Video Model Accuses Katy Perry of Sexual Assault: ‘Females with Power Are Just as Disgusting’

A music video model is accusing pop icon Katy Perry of inappropriate sexual conduct.

Josh Kloss, 34, who appeared with Perry in the video for Perry’s 2018 song “Teenage Dream,” made his allegations Sunday on Instagram.

The post implies there were multiple layers to the relationship.

“She was cool and kind. When other people were around she was cold as ice even called the act of kissing me ‘gross’ to the entire set while filming. Now I was pretty embarrassed but kept giving my all, as my ex was busy cheating on me and my daughter was just a toddler, I knew I had to endure for her sake. After the first day of shooting, Katy invited me to a strip club in Santa Barbara. I declined and told her ‘I have to go back to hotel and rest, because this job is all I have right now,'” he posted.

Then came the episode that changed everything, he said.

“It was Johny Wujek’s birthday party at moonlight roller way. And when I saw her, we hugged and she was still my crush. But as I turned to introduce my friend, she pulled my Adidas sweats and underwear out as far as she could to show a couple of her guy friends and the crowd around us, my penis,” Kloss posted.

“Can you imagine how pathetic and embarrassed i felt?” he wrote.

Kloss then explained why he was raking this up.

“I just say this now because our culture is set on proving men of power are perverse. But females with power are just as disgusting,” he said. After saying he made $650 off his work, he called making the video “one of the most confusing, assaulting, and belittling jobs I’ve ever done.”

Kloss followed up with another post that came after Perry’s fans defended her.

“For the strong youth defending their queen on here. I commend your heart behind your comments, which seeks to protect someone you idolize. #kimkardashian#krisjenner these are two women in a lot more power than Katy, AND TREATED me with RESPECT! perhaps you should give them your loyalty,” he wrote.

Kloss also alleged he was “supposed to minimize” himself and “stay PC to protect her ‘image’” when speaking about Perry.

“I listened and was a good boy. The fear sticks with you, when you are censored to protect someone else’s image.But in return treated like a prostitute and exposed in front of a group of her friends and other random people,” he wrote.

“And you hear over and over a million times that Males are the great evil on this planet. Meanwhile you know the truth POWER empowers what is corrupt in people, regardless of their gender,” he wrote.

The Western Journal reached out to Capitol Records, but as of Tuesday morning, Perry’s representatives had no comment on the allegations. We will update this article if and when we do.

The accusations made waves on Twitter.

Pretty amazing the amount of people who are calling the man who accused Katy Perry of sexual harassment “a liar” and “obsessed”. We don’t know the full story yet, but I’d be willing to bet the reaction wouldn’t be the same if the gender roles were reversed. This isn’t equality. — CoreyRadio (@CoreyRadio) August 13, 2019

I’m feeling like we’re on 2017 again… no matter what Katy Perry does, she always get hated and criticized, she doesn’t deserve anything it.She need us Katycats more on this times when she’s getting false acusassions, we won’t let this happen on her most important comeback 💛 pic.twitter.com/O2uaLHWCXa — 🆅 (@lightperrysk) August 13, 2019

Guys please do not joke about this or send hate to Josh Kloss. Sexual assault allegations is not something to joke or talk lightly about. Just because he is a man doesn’t make it less serious. Katy Perry could be guilty of sexual assault or innocent so please respect both parties pic.twitter.com/7qZ5TZ9d2J — Lover out August 23rd (@loverclips) August 12, 2019

Perry made headlines in 2018 when it was revealed that she kissed “American Idol” contestant Benjamin Glaze without his consent, The New York Times reported.

The Times captured the moment this way: “Ms. Perry motioned for him to come over to the judges’ table and stuck her face toward him. “One on the cheek?” he said and she smiled. He quickly touched his face to her cheek. She asked for another kiss, complaining that he hadn’t even made the “smush sound.” As he moved toward her cheek again, Ms. Perry swung her face toward him and kissed him quickly on the lips. “Katy!” he yelled, as he stumbled backward. “You didn’t!” Ms. Perry raised her arms in victory.”

The show memorialized the kiss on Twitter.

This journey has just begun, Benjamin. A kiss for good luck from @katyperry and you’re on your way. #AmericanIdol pic.twitter.com/k9YYLkLcXM — American Idol (@AmericanIdol) March 12, 2018

“This journey has just begun, Benjamin. A kiss for good luck from @katyperry and you’re on your way,” its tweet read.

