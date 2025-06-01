Musician and artist Evelyn Harris has given back an honorary degree following a plagiarism scandal.

The controversy erupted when it was revealed that she lifted significant portions of her commencement speech without credit.

Smith College President Sarah Willie-LeBreton confirmed that Harris “borrowed” much of the speech, in violation of academic standards held by the college.

“I want to congratulate our graduates and sincerely thank the hundreds of people in our community who worked so hard to create such wonderful events over multiple days, including a Commencement ceremony that felt almost magical,” Willie-LeBreton wrote in a follow-up to the commencement.

“I must share with you, however, that it has come to our attention that one of our honorary degree recipients — musician Evelyn M. Harris — borrowed much of her speech to graduates and their families from the commencement speeches of others without the attribution typical of and central to the ideals of academic integrity.”

In the formal statement, Willie-LeBreton thanked Harris for handing over the degree voluntarily.

“In conversations about this after the event, Ms. Harris was forthcoming about her choices while also acknowledging that she sought to infuse the words of others with her own emotional valence,” she wrote.

“With appreciation for the requirement of academic integrity so central to the values of Smith, Ms. Harris has chosen to relinquish her honorary degree. “

Willie-LeBreton also thanked those who called out Harris’ plagiarism.

Not everyone is convinced the “borrowed” language was actually blatant plagiarism, however. Harris’ bandmates from Young@Heart, Bob Cilman and Julia van Ijken, leapt to her defense in the Daily Hampshire Gazette.

They accused the college of publicly humiliating Harris over a speech that was previously approved.

“Evelyn has informed us that her speech was submitted to Smith College in early May, and was edited by them for length,” the two wrote.

“Surely the question of plagiarism could have been brought to her attention at that point, avoiding the drama and spectacle that has unfolded now?”

The pair argued that plagiarism “works a little differently” for artists, as they often perform others’ work in front of crowds. The difference, it seems, is that bands that cover “Free Bird” typically don’t claim to have written it.

“We sing lyrics and play music written by others without explicitly crediting them from the stage, without asking their permission, but often getting the original artist’s enthusiastic response when they eventually hear our version,” Cilman and van Ijken wrote.

“We imagine Evelyn may have been doing something similar in her speech and was honoring the words of others.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.