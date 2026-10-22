Elon Musk said in an interview with biographer Walter Isaacson that the man who killed three people outside an Austin bar in March had been fired from Tesla’s Gigafactory months earlier, after he assaulted a female coworker who stepped on his prayer rug.

“We had someone who was working at the Tesla factory in Austin until December of last year,” Musk said.

“He was fired because he assaulted a woman who stepped on his prayer rug in the factory. OK — so, she wasn’t expecting anyone to be praying in the factory, and he was praying in the factory. She accidentally stepped on his prayer rug, and he assaulted her. He violently assaulted her.

“So he was fired for that, and then a few months later, he went and killed three students in a bar in downtown Austin. Now, I think we shouldn’t let people like that into the country. Do you?”

Elon Musk reveals that an ex-Tesla employee who assaulted a woman for stepping on his prayer rug went on to kill three students in Austin. MUSK: “We had someone who was working at the Tesla factory in Austin until December of last year. He was fired because he assaulted a woman who stepped on his prayer rug in the factory. Okay. So she wasn’t expecting anyone to be praying in the factory, and he was praying in the factory. She accidentally stepped on his prayer rug, and he assaulted her. He violently assaulted her. So he was fired for that, and then a few months later, he went and killed three students in a bar in downtown Austin. Now, I think we shouldn’t let people like that into the country. Do you?” — Tony Jacob | FindaClip.com (@tonjkb) October 20, 2026

Should violent offenders lose their right to own firearms? Yes, they should lose their rights No, gun ownership is a right Only for specific violent offenses Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes, they should lose their rights 85% (475 votes) No, gun ownership is a right 2% (13 votes) Only for specific violent offenses 13% (72 votes)

The shooter was Ndiaga Diagne, 53, a naturalized U.S. citizen born in Senegal who lived in the Austin area. On March 1, he opened fire outside Buford’s Backyard Beer Garden in Austin, Texas, killing three people and wounding 15 others before Austin police officers shot and killed him.

Diagne had become a citizen in April 2013 and legally bought the handgun and rifle used in the attack in 2017.

The FBI’s San Antonio Field Office later said Diagne acted alone, had never been the subject of an FBI investigation, and had shown no signs of outside direction.

At the time of the shooting, he wore a shirt with an Iranian flag design and a sweatshirt that read “Property of Allah.”

Investigators found he admired the late Iranian leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. A Quran was in the vehicle he used.

Austin Police Chief Lisa Davis said her department had no prior contact with him.

A separate civil suit filed by Lilian Mendoza Brady, a 65-year-old Tesla employee, alleged that Diagne assaulted her on or about Dec. 4, 2025, while both worked at the Austin Gigafactory.

The complaint said he was praying in a common area or walking path during a company-sanctioned prayer break when he grabbed her and threw her to the ground, injuring her neck and back.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has revealed disturbing new details about the man responsible for the deadly March mass shooting in downtown Austin, Texas, alleging that the gunman had previously been fired from Tesla after violently assaulting a female employee who accidentally stepped on his prayer rug. The gunman, identified as 53-year-old Ndiaga Diagne, a Senegal-born naturalized American citizen, opened fire outside Buford’s Backyard Beer Garden on March 1, 2026, killing three people and injuring 15 others before being fatally shot by responding police officers. Now, Musk is speaking publicly about an alleged workplace incident that occurred just three months before the deadly rampage. Read the rest of the story, link in the comments. — The Gateway Pundit (@gatewaypundit) October 21, 2026

Brady reported the incident to Tesla and to the Travis County Sheriff’s Office.

The suit accused the company of negligence due to them allowing Diagne, who reportedly had “known aggressive tendencies,” into shared employee spaces; Brady sought more than $1 million in damages.

The sheriff’s office confirmed it investigated; the case was later closed, since Diagne was dead. Tesla has sought to have the dispute resolved through arbitration.

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