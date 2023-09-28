Share
Commentary

Musk Can't Take It Anymore, Declares He's Going to the Border: We 'Need a Wall'

 By Warner Todd Huston  September 28, 2023 at 2:35pm
Tech entrepreneur Elon Musk is apparently fed up with the dangerous border crisis that Joe Biden has created and has now agreed with those who say that America needs to build a border wall to act as a serious deterrent to illegal immigration.

On Wednesday, Musk replied to a video of Speaker Kevin McCarthy, who was seen saying that he won’t approve more spending on the war between Ukraine and Russia unless the crisis on our own border is addressed.

Musk agreed with Speaker McCarthy that the border is a serious issue that needs to be resolved.

“The (USA) border needs to be secured. This is not a partisan issue — even the elected Democrat Party leaders of New York are saying this is a severe crisis,” Musk wrote.

That was not the end of his comments, though. Musk went on to insist that we need an actual, physical barrier to help limit illegal crossings.

“We actually do need a wall and we need to require people to have some shred of evidence to claim asylum to enter, as everyone is doing that. It’s a hack that you can literally Google to know exactly what to say!” he wrote.

Do you agree with Musk?

Then he added an interesting tidbit by noting that he was going to visit a hotspot of the border problem himself.

“Will find out more when I visit Eagle Pass maybe as soon as tomorrow,” he wrote about his plan to visit the infamous border crossing near the town of Eagle Pass, Texas.

Still, Musk agreed that there does not have to be a wall from coast to coast to tamp down the border crisis.

“Absolutely. Most of the (very long) border is super inconvenient, however the convenient parts of the border need walls and that’s not hard,” he wrote.

Musk did not say exactly when he was set to visit the border, but many jumped onto his posts to agree wholeheartedly with the X CEO’s ideas on the border debacle.

Musk is so right with this one. And most Americans agree. Just last year, for instance, a poll published by Issues & Insights found that 57 percent supported building more border wall barriers to only 33 percent who opposed the idea. And this is after six years of the media berating anyone who wanted a border wall as a MAGA racist.

The border crisis is reverberating all across the county, not just among our border states. One major problem that Biden’s failed border policies have exacerbated is the number of deaths from overdoses of fentanyl and other drugs. In 2022, the last year we have full statistics, the U.S. hit a record of 109,680 people who died from overdoses, NPR reported in May. And these drugs are literally pouring over Biden’s wide-open border.

The crisis on the southern border is getting worse every single day. This is not a partisan issue. It is hurting all Americans, not just one side of the political aisle. Hopefully, Musk’s attention to the crisis will help lead to an end to Biden’s dangerous and inhuman policies.

Truth and Accuracy

Warner Todd Huston
Contributor, Commentary
Warner Todd Huston has been writing editorials and news since 2001 but started his writing career penning articles about U.S. history back in the early 1990s. Huston has appeared on Fox News, Fox Business Network, CNN and several local Chicago news programs to discuss the issues of the day. Additionally, he is a regular guest on radio programs from coast to coast. Huston has also been a Breitbart News contributor since 2009. Warner works out of the Chicago area, a place he calls a "target-rich environment" for political news.
Conversation