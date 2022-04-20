For the past couple of weeks, notorious billionaire Elon Musk has been making headlines for his unprecedented attempt to purchase Twitter.

On Tuesday, it was something he wrote on that very website that sent the internet into a frenzy.

Musk was responding to a report about Netflix’s poor performance in the stock market. According to CNBC, the company lost 200,000 subscribers in the first quarter of 2022, and that news subsequently caused its shares to fall by more than 25 percent.

Technology discussion website Slashdot shared the news on its Twitter, and Musk said there was a clear reason for Netflix’s struggles.

“The woke mind virus is making Netflix unwatchable,” Musk wrote.

The woke mind virus is making Netflix unwatchable — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 20, 2022

Another user suggested it was not just Netflix but rather American entertainment in general that has been poisoned by wokeness.

Will you cancel your Netflix subscription? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 88% (540 Votes) No: 12% (71 Votes)

“Not just Netflix,” the user wrote. “Movies in general, videogames, tv, it’s all infested with current year trend woke garbage for fear offending a green haired freak next to the ban button. Nothing original anymore at all, except for media coming out of places like Japan or Korea,ironically.”

In response to the allegation of “green haired freaks” essentially calling the shots in American entertainment, Musk had just one word: “True.”

True — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 20, 2022

While calling people freaks is not the kindest way to raise your concerns, the point is certainly valid. The woke mindset is painfully obvious in much of the content Netflix produces.

Take, for example, Netflix’s 2021 series, “Colin in Black and White.” The show was co-created by Colin Kaepernick and is supposed to show a dramatized version of his upbringing and journey to becoming an “activist.”

Instead, it is full of lies and outlandish allegations from Kaepernick about supposed “systemic racism” in the United States.

In one scene, Kaepernick’s adopted parents were painted as closeted racists who did not approve of their son. Kaepernick’s father, played by Nick Offerman, even came towards him with a razor and threatened to shave his hair, which he said gave him the appearance of a “vagrant.”

Even the most supportive parents can still miss things that are outside of their own experiences. COLIN IN BLACK AND WHITE takes a serious yet hopeful look at these issues. pic.twitter.com/99iJuPuKew — Netflix Family (@netflixfamily) November 5, 2021

While it is impossible to know whether interactions like this happened during Kaepernick’s upbringing, all evidence suggests his adopted parents are far from racists. In a statement published by Andscape in December 2016 (known as The Undefeated at the time), his adopted parents said they unequivocally supported his woke stunts.

“As his parents, it pains us to read articles and tweets saying that his family does not support him; this could not be further from the truth,” the statement from Teresa and Rick Kaepernick said. “We want people to know that we are very proud of our son and admire his strength and courage in kneeling for the rights of others.”

Meanwhile, it was his biological mother, Heidi Russo, who criticized his antics.

“@Kaepernick7 There’s ways to make change w/o disrespecting & bringing shame to the very country & family who afforded you so many blessings,” Russo wrote in an August 2016 tweet.

@Kaepernick7 There’s ways to make change w/o disrespecting & bringing shame to the very country & family who afforded you so many blessings. — Heidi Russo-Allen (@Heidirn1) August 27, 2016

While Russo happened to be correct in this scenario, it was Kaepernick’s adopted parents who supported his disrespectful kneeling during the national anthem in the name of wokeness.

While there were undoubtedly struggles being raised by an adopted family of a different race, Kaepernick’s adopted parents made the difficult decision to adopt him and give him a healthy home to grow up in.

As repayment, he painted his father as an insane person who threatened to shave his head, and Netflix distributed it.

Elsewhere in the documentary, Kaepernick compared the NFL Combine to the slave trade.

Colin Kaepernick compares the NFL to actual slave trade I must’ve missed the part where slaves were paid $43 MILLION like Kaepernick? What a spoiled loser pic.twitter.com/4KGc8Mazm3 — Ashley St. Clair (@stclairashley) October 30, 2021

Curiously enough, Kaepernick has spent the better part of five years begging NFL teams to enslave him again.

Kaepernick’s show is just one example of the many ways in which misguided woke ideology has infiltrated Netflix. Just as Musk said, subscribers are making it known that they do not want to be indoctrinated any longer.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.