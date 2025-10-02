Share
Tesla CEO Elon Musk told his social media followers on Oct. 1, 2025, that they should cancel Netflix.
Musk Doubles Down: Urges Netflix Boycott Over Trans Cartoon and Anti-Conservative Bias

 By Randy DeSoto  October 2, 2025 at 4:00am
Tesla CEO Elon Musk doubled down Wednesday on his call to cancel Netflix due to a kids’ transgender cartoon it provides for streaming and the company’s overall anti-conservative bias.

Musk advised his social media followers to “cancel Netflix for the health of your kids” in response to a meme that depicted the company as a Trojan horse for the transgender agenda.

That post came after another one on Monday, in which Musk responded “this is not ok” to a cartoon clip from the series “Dead End: Paranormal Park.”

The show features Barney Guttman, the protagonist of the series, coming out to his friend Norma as transgender.

“I’m trans, Norma,” Barney says. “Being here, it’s like a whole new place. I can just be Barney, and I can choose if and when I tell people,” Forbes reported.

Barney added that he has “never been happier” and stated it is important to “live your life without apology.”

The post from Libs of TikTok that Musk shared said that the cartoon was marketed to seven-year-olds and above.

Libs of TikTok also posted a chart which characterized Netflix as openly boasting about discrimination against white people.

It shows that in 2023, the percentage of Netflix series that featured an “underrepresented” lead or co-lead was 71.4 percent versus the industry average of 58.1 percent.

Hamish Steele, director of “Dead End: Paranormal Park,” which ran on Netflix from June 2022 to October 2022, purportedly wrote on X in response to a post by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer mourning Charlie Kirk’s assassination, “Why the f*** are you even commenting on this, d***head… a random nazi gets shot and it’s a public statement,” Forbes said.

Steele responded to the controversy with some posts on Bluesky, arguing, “It’s all lies and slander! Netflix is NOT promoting [the show] at the moment!”

On Tuesday, Musk replied to a post on X by conservative Matt Van Swol saying that he had canceled his Netflix subscription.

“If you employ someone who celebrated the murder of Charlie Kirk and makes content that pushes pro-trans content on my kids,” Van Swol wrote, “you will NEVER get a dime of my money.”

Investing.com reported Wednesday that Netflix’s stock price fell 2.3 percent after Musk’s call to his 226 million followers to cancel their subscriptions.

One of Musk’s sons, in his early 20s, now identifies as a woman, and the Tesla CEO blames transgender indoctrination for it.

During an interview with Jordan Peterson last summer, Musk said, “People that have been promoting this should go to prison… I lost my son, essentially. They call it deadnaming for a reason. The reason it’s called deadnaming is because your son is dead. So my son Xavier is dead, killed by the woke mind virus.”


“So I vowed to destroy the woke mind virus after that.”

