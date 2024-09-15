Musk to Hit Massive Financial Milestone, Set Record for Highest Net-Worth in World History

Wow.

In just a few years time, billionaire Elon Musk is set to become the world’s very first trillionaire.

If those predictions come true, Musk’s total net worth will have skyrocketed at an unprecedented pace.

According to an analysis from Informa Connect Academy, a group that tracks the wealth of prominent individuals, Musk is on pace to become the first trillionaire by 2027.

Though his current net worth today stands at a much lower $249.1 billion according to Forbes, it’s growing at a more than 100 percent rate year over year.

This is thanks in part to the rapid growth of Musk’s companies such as Tesla.

Based on that incredible pace, Musk will be setting net worth records in no time.

As it currently stands, many believe that the richest person who ever lived was 14th century Mali (a historic empire located in modern-day Western Africa) Emperor Mansa Musa.

According to the BBC, experts estimate Musa’s net worth (adjusted for inflation) was anywhere from $400 to $600 billion, or perhaps even more.

Should Musk hit the trillion dollar mark, however, the X owner will indeed decisively earn the title of richest man who ever lived.

Among today’s billionaires, Musk is currently already the most wealthy.

Forbes’ “Real Time Billionaires List” currently ranks Musk in first with $249.1 billion, Amazon Executive Jeff Bezos in second with his $197 billion, Oracle CTO Larry Ellison in third with $193.5 billion and Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg in fourth with $175.3 billion.

According to the academy, based on their current net worth rate of increase, several other individuals will join the trillion-dollar club over the next few years as well.

The other names mentioned in the report are Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, NVIDIA founder Jensen Huang, Indonesian timber entrepreneur Projogo Pangestu and Bernard Arnault, the founder of LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton.

In total, 30 billionaires are expected to break the trillion-dollar mark by 2050.

Though no individual has yet to hit that threshold, a handful of companies already have.

According to The Guardian, the Warren Buffett-founded Berkshire Hathaway was valued at more than $1 trillion in August.

Tech titans like Nvidia, Microsoft and Apple have also hit that lofty mark, as well.

