Musk Issues Stark Counter-Threat After Mamdani Team Member Declared Him 'Valid Military Target' According to Report

The Democratic Party is adopting a “big tent” strategy, believing whoever they bring in can only benefit the cause.

The tent now includes several members of the Democratic Socialists of America, namely New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

But wait a moment — we are told — these are not radicals. They have a vision they seek to implement through our existing structures, hence the “D” in DSA.

But in the case of Mamdani, the mayor has not exactly surrounded himself with moderates to contradict that outlook.

One of them recently labeled Tesla CEO and social media platform X owner Elon Musk a “valid military target,” and the tech billionaire responded with a warning.

Musk’s attention was brought to the comment by way of The Free Press.

The outlet published an article about the individual in question, Eric Hovagim. Townhall describes Hovagim as a campaign videographer currently living in Shanghai, China.

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The Free Press noted that aside from his violent remark about Musk, he’s also called the United States the “Fourth Reich” and called OpenAI CEO Sam Altman “a human shield.”

On the comment about him as a “target,” Musk replied by saying, “If they come after me, I will come after them and finish the job.”

If they come after me, I will come after them and finish the job — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 3, 2026

Hovagim, who appears to function as a propagandist for the Chinese Communist Party, replied from inside a Tesla factory, writing on X, “Elon threatened to kill me, so I came to his battery factory here in China. Apparently he makes over 52% of his cars in this beautiful communist country.”

Hovagim made an obscene gesture in the picture.

Keep in mind that this is coming from an individual who worked for one of the two major political parties in the country.

It is more proof of how far Democrats have fallen from the realm of decency.

Prominent voices are taking notice. Television personality Mike Rowe, an independent, commented on the Democrats’ embrace of the DSA Sunday, warning that it could be a serious misstep.

He said that “if the DSA continues to grow in popularity, and the Democrats actually campaign on their behalf, I think it’ll be the largest political blunder in my lifetime.”

Rowe believes the party has a chance to pick up wins in the midterms this year, but only if they put distance between themselves and the radicals.

“Seems to me, that this is best opportunity Democrats will ever have to make some kind of reasonable appeal to Independents, and those not on board with this administration,” he said.

“This is a chance to affirmatively distance themselves from an ideology that has caused more human suffering than any other scheme dreamt up by man. And yet, they have not.”

Hovagim is giving them the opportunity Rowe is referring to here.

Denounce this lunacy. Do not embrace the CCP or socialism.

You do not need to be a political strategist to see that those steps are critical in moderating a party that has been veering off the course of sanity for years.

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