Share
Commentary
Elon Musk responded after a former staffer for New York City Democratic Mayor Zohran Mamdani made a threat against his life.
Commentary
Elon Musk responded after a former staffer for New York City Democratic Mayor Zohran Mamdani made a threat against his life. (Michael M. Santiago / Getty Images and The Washington Post / Getty Images)

Musk Issues Stark Counter-Threat After Mamdani Team Member Declared Him 'Valid Military Target' According to Report

 By Samuel Short  August 5, 2026 at 7:57am
Share

The Democratic Party is adopting a “big tent” strategy, believing whoever they bring in can only benefit the cause.

The tent now includes several members of the Democratic Socialists of America, namely New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

But wait a moment — we are told — these are not radicals. They have a vision they seek to implement through our existing structures, hence the “D” in DSA.

But in the case of Mamdani, the mayor has not exactly surrounded himself with moderates to contradict that outlook.

One of them recently labeled Tesla CEO and social media platform X owner Elon Musk a “valid military target,” and the tech billionaire responded with a warning.

Musk’s attention was brought to the comment by way of The Free Press.

The outlet published an article about the individual in question, Eric Hovagim. Townhall describes Hovagim as a campaign videographer currently living in Shanghai, China.

Are individual Democrats and their operatives today significantly more physically dangerous than Democrats 50, 25, or even just 10 years ago?

The Free Press noted that aside from his violent remark about Musk, he’s also called the United States the “Fourth Reich” and called OpenAI CEO Sam Altman “a human shield.”

On the comment about him as a “target,” Musk replied by saying, “If they come after me, I will come after them and finish the job.”

Hovagim, who appears to function as a propagandist for the Chinese Communist Party, replied from inside a Tesla factory, writing on X, “Elon threatened to kill me, so I came to his battery factory here in China. Apparently he makes over 52% of his cars in this beautiful communist country.”

Related:
Watch: Elite Journalist Tries to Keep Up with Elon, Gets Sliced to Ribbons Because He's Just So Much Smarter

Hovagim made an obscene gesture in the picture.

Keep in mind that this is coming from an individual who worked for one of the two major political parties in the country.

It is more proof of how far Democrats have fallen from the realm of decency.

Prominent voices are taking notice. Television personality Mike Rowe, an independent, commented on the Democrats’ embrace of the DSA Sunday, warning that it could be a serious misstep.

He said that “if the DSA continues to grow in popularity, and the Democrats actually campaign on their behalf, I think it’ll be the largest political blunder in my lifetime.”

Rowe believes the party has a chance to pick up wins in the midterms this year, but only if they put distance between themselves and the radicals.

“Seems to me, that this is best opportunity Democrats will ever have to make some kind of reasonable appeal to Independents, and those not on board with this administration,” he said.

“This is a chance to affirmatively distance themselves from an ideology that has caused more human suffering than any other scheme dreamt up by man. And yet, they have not.”

Hovagim is giving them the opportunity Rowe is referring to here.

Denounce this lunacy. Do not embrace the CCP or socialism.

You do not need to be a political strategist to see that those steps are critical in moderating a party that has been veering off the course of sanity for years.

Choose The Western Journal as your preferred source on Google and never miss reporting that defends truth, protects freedom, and advances Western civilization

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Samuel Short
Sam Short is an Assistant Professor of History with Motlow State Community College in Smyrna, Tennessee. He holds a BA in History from Middle Tennessee State University and an MA in History from University College London. The views expressed in his articles are his own and do not reflect the views or opinions of Motlow State Community College.




Trans Star Jailed, Charged with Multiple Felonies Related to 'Alleged Sexual Assault Involving a Juvenile'
Alert: Impeachment Articles Filed Against Obama Judge for Trying to 'Force Mass Migration from Somalia'
Musk Issues Stark Counter-Threat After Mamdani Team Member Declared Him 'Valid Military Target' According to Report
Mike Rowe Shuts Down Leftist Critics One by One After His Truth Bomb About Democrats Triggers Backlash
Another Grocery Chain Answers Trump's Call, Cuts Prices on Over 300 Items to Help Americans Still Suffering from Bidenflation
See more...
Share
Tags:
, , , , , , , , , ,

Conversation