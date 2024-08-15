Share
Musk Might Join the Trump Admin: Top 5 Must-See Moments from the Trump-Musk Interview

 By Michael Austin  August 14, 2024 at 6:00pm
Billionaire Elon Musk’s interview of former President Donald Trump on X’s radio-esque “Spaces” feature blew up the internet Monday.

According to the X owner, combined views of his discussion with Trump added up to roughly 1 billion.

The two businessmen covered a wide range of topics during the over two-hour-long conversation, including economics, inflation, the Trump assassination attempt and the upcoming 2024 election.

For those who may have missed out, here are some of the highlights.

1. The DDOS Attack on X

Musk opened up the conversation by updating listeners on the “massive DDOS attack on X,” which may have been coordinated to shut the conversation down.

Accoridng to Microsoft, a distributed denial-of-service attack “targets websites and servers by disrupting network services in an attempt to exhaust an application’s resources.” Typically, such attacks cause websites to stop working properly and often shut them down entirely.

Should Trump have Musk join his administration?

“As this massive attack illustrates, there’s a lot of opposition to people just hearing what President Trump has to say,” Musk said.

Musk then reiterated that the whole point of the X “Space” was to get Trump talking in a non-adversarial interview where voters have a chance to get a real look at who he is.

Trump later added his own thoughts on the DDoS attack.

“You do want silencing of certain voices. Usually, those are voices that have something to say, that are constructive, oftentimes constructive, so we have to consider it an honor,” Trump said.

2. The Assassination Attempt

After the introduction was concluded, Musk moved on to the topic of the July 13 assassination attempt on Trump.

Musk praised Trump for his bravery in the seconds following the incident and for how he raised his fist in the air before yelling “fight, fight, fight.”

“The president of the United States represents America, and I think that is America. That is strength under fire,” Musk said.

Musk then asked Trump, “What was it like for you?”

Trump’s two-word answer made the X-owner burst out laughing — “Not pleasant.”

Trump went on to say that he’s become “more of a believer” in God since the incident.

“For those people that don’t believe in God, I think we’ve got to all start thinking about that. … I’m a believer, now I’m more of a believer, I think,” Trump said.

3. Shutting Down the Department of Education

Later in the conversation, Trump went on to talk about education reforms that he’d pursue in a second term.

The former president doubled down on a campaign promise that has angered many Democrats and teachers unions alike — shutting down the Department of Education.

“I want to close up the Department of Education [and] move education back to the states,” Trump said.

Trump argued that doing so would benefit states like Iowa and Idaho, which already excel at education.

Other states without good education records, like California, already aren’t doing well anyway, Trump said.

“If you move education back to the 50, you’ll have some that won’t do well, but they’ll actually be forced to do better,” Trump said. “And you know what it’ll cost? Less than half what it is in Washington.”

4. The Musk-Trump Plan to Combat Inflation

After discussing the Biden administration’s terrible mishandling of the economy and rampant inflation-causing spending, Musk shared some common sense economics.

“A lot of people just don’t understand where inflation comes from. Inflation comes from government overspending because the checks never bounce when it’s written by the government,” Musk said.

“If the government spends far more than it brings in, that increases the money supply, and if the money supply increases faster than the rate of goods and services, that’s inflation.”

Musk argued the solution would be to reduce government spending and start a government efficiency commission to reign in unnecessary spending.

Trump agreed with both solutions.

The two men also talked about how rampant government regulations have slowed down the development of new technologies.

Trump promised to cut down on many such regulations to help power the economy.

5. Musk May Join the Trump Administration

Perhaps the biggest news to come out of Monday’s conversation was the revelation that Musk may join the Trump administration.

Musk told the former president he’d love to join the efficiency commission he suggested be put in place.

“I think it’d be great to just have a government efficiency commission that takes a look at these things and ensures that the taxpayer money … is spent in a good way,” Musk said. “I’d be happy to help out on such a commission.”

Trump instantly loved the idea.

“I’d love it,” Trump said. “You’re the greatest cutter.”

Michael Austin
Manager of Writing and Reporting
Michael wrote for a number of entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020 as a staff reporter. He now manages the writing and reporting teams, overseeing the production of commentary, news and original reporting content.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, Michael volunteered as a social media influencer for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, he went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal in 2020 as a staff reporter.

Since then, Michael has been promoted to the role of Manager of Writing and Reporting. His responsibilities now include managing and directing the production of commentary, news and original reporting content.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Culture, Faith, Politics, Education, Entertainment




Conversation