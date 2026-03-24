Musk Moves to Fix Long Travel Waits Caused by Dem Shutdown: Trump Just Gave the Green Light

Amid his administration’s all-out war to reform the federal government’s hidebound ways, President Donald Trump gave an enthusiastic thumbs-up to a proposal from Elon Musk.

Musk offered a solution to ensure Transportation Security Administration agents are paid as Senate Democrats hold their salaries hostage. TSA workers have been on the job without pay, leading to a spike in absences and long lines at airports.

“I would like to offer to pay the salaries of TSA personnel during this funding impasse that is negatively affecting the lives of so many Americans at airports throughout the country,” Musk posted on the social media platform X on Saturday.

I would like to offer to pay the salaries of TSA personnel during this funding impasse that is negatively affecting the lives of so many Americans at airports throughout the country — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 21, 2026

Democrats are refusing to fund the Department of Homeland Security — which includes the TSA — until they have their demands met regarding the actions of Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.

When asked about Musk’s concept on Monday, Trump was all for it.

“Yeah, I’d love it. I think it’s great. Let him do that,” he said, according to Newsweek.

The mechanics of the concept could be daunting, as noted by The Hill.

Federal law generally does not allow federal employees to be paid from an outside source for the work they do as part of the jobs.

But the idea generated some popular support.

I am in tears. Elon Musk is receiving massive praise for paying the Salaries of TSA Personnel during the Democrat Shutdown of DHS Elon Musk deserves a million “Thank You’s” OPEN THE GOVERNMENT pic.twitter.com/tjIbRbGCuK — MAGA Voice (@MAGAVoice) March 22, 2026

Even one Democrat was on board.

“This is incredibly generous. TSA agents across the country are relying on food pantries and community donations just to get by,” Democratic Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania posted on X.

“I remain the lone Dem to vote with my Republican colleagues to fully fund DHS and get people paid. It should never come to this point.”

Senate Democrats are holding Department of Homeland Security funding hostage unless they can reshape immigration operations in their image.

President Trump is asked about Elon Musk’s offer to pay TSA workers during the Democrat shutdown of DHS. Trump replies, “Let him do that.” Trump says ICE has been doing great in stepping up to help TSA and “if that’s not enough I’ll bring in the National Guard.” Whatever it… pic.twitter.com/xAuqzjfzav — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) March 23, 2026

As the standoff continues, Trump deployed ICE agents to 14 airports on Monday, according to CNN.

CNN noted that while Democrats have held their pay hostage, more than 400 TSA workers have quit,

CNN also reported Tuesday that Senate Republicans have a plan to fund the Department of Homeland Security by passing a budget that excludes some immigration enforcement functions, then using the power of the majority to force through a bill funding ICE.

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