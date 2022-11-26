Parler Share
Commentary

Musk Has a Plan if Big Tech Overlords Boot Twitter from Their App Stores - They Wouldn't Be Able to Touch Him

 By Richard Moorhead  November 26, 2022 at 8:20am
Parler Share

Elon Musk already has a plan if Big Tech overlords attempt to stifle his vision for Twitter.

Musk indicated that he’ll move to manufacture his own smartphone if companies such as Apple and Google move to purge Twitter from their respective app stores.

Musk said as such in a Friday tweet responding to conservative commentator Liz Wheeler.

Trending:
Watch: CNN Anchor Watches Narrative Collapse, Left Stunned When She Finds out Colorado Shooting Suspect is 'Non-Binary'

Big Tech overlords have barred platforms from download on their public app stores before.

Some removals have been all but blatantly connected to content censorship policies and political considerations.

Parler was yanked from both Apple and Google’s app stores after the Jan. 6, 2021 disturbance, only to return for download at a subsequent date.

Other apps, such as Gab, have never been approved for download on the app stores of the Big Tech companies.

Would you buy an “EPhone?”

Musk’s initiative to bolster free speech protections at Twitter and restore accounts of some users suspended from the service has raised concerns that Big Tech could clamp down on Twitter’s app store status.

The app remains available for download on both the iPhone and Google’s Android phone.

A phone independent of Big Tech control would preclude such backhanded attempts at censorship by these companies.

One of Musk’s followers even suggested a potential name for the product, calling it the “EPhone.”

Related:
Elon Musk Says World Must Know Truth About What Twitter Was Doing: 'The More I Learn, the Worse It Gets'

Musk, ever the technologist, is arguably in a unique position to create a smartphone independent of Big Tech influence.

Musk’s extensive background in both technology and manufacturing would instantly give the project the attention of major investors and his peers in the tech world.

In any event, it’s hard to imagine Apple and Google daring to purge Musk’s Twitter from the internet, considering the possible consequences.

Should Musk create a new phone free of the censorious tyranny of Big Tech, both legacy tech companies would stand to lose massive portions of their current market share.

While such a prospect is likely enough to prevent the tech companies from even attempting a de facto internet assassination, it’d be interesting to see how far the “EPhone” would get if its creation became a reality.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , ,
Parler Share
Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a conservative journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, service member, Gold Star grandson, and guitar player.




Will America Have to Defeat ISIS Again? Fears Grow That Turkey Will Invade Syria Leading to a Mass Exodus of ISIS Terrorists From Prison
Musk Has a Plan if Big Tech Overlords Boot Twitter from Their App Stores - They Wouldn't Be Able to Touch Him
McCarthy Has a Reading Planned for the House on Jan. 3, 2023 - 'Hasn't Been Done in Years'
Community on Edge as Homeless Crime Gets Worse in City You Would Least Suspect: 'We've Seen More Death'
Watch: CNN Anchor Watches Narrative Collapse, Left Stunned When She Finds out Colorado Shooting Suspect is 'Non-Binary'
See more...

Conversation