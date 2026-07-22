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X and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, right, was critical of the casting decisions in Universal Pictures' "The Odyssey," pictured at left with Christopher Nolan and Emma Thomas during the July 14 premiere in New York City.
X and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, right, was critical of the casting decisions in Universal Pictures' "The Odyssey," pictured at left with Christopher Nolan and Emma Thomas during the July 14 premiere in New York City. (Kevin Mazur / Getty Images; Brendan Smialowski - AFP / Getty Images)

Musk Pledges $100 Million to 'Historically Accurate' Version of 'The Odyssey' with Mel Gibson as Director

 By Jack Davis  July 22, 2026 at 3:20pm
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Elon Musk says Grok will get “The Odyssey” right.

“Before this year ends, Grok Imagine will make a full-length movie of The Odyssey that is historically accurate and true to the art of Homer,” Musk posted on X.

He posted a video clip that was billed as a “Dialogue scene from Homer’s Odyssey built on Grok Imagine.”

That led an X user to float a proposition: “I want Elon Musk to give Mel Gibson $100 million to film an Odyssey adaptation with painstakingly historically accurate ships, armour, weapons, and casting, with all dialogue taken straight from the original poem and delivered in Homeric Greek.”

Musk then replied, “I’m down.”

As noted by Variety, Musk was critical of the decision of director Chris Nolan to cast Lupita Nyong’o, who is black, as Helen of Troy.

“Chris Nolan is an anti-White racist,” Musk said, claiming the casting decision was made because “He wants the awards.”

Would you watch a Musk-funded and Mel Gibson-directed version of the story?

Earlier this month, as noted by CNN, Musk wrote, “Chris Nolan desecrated Homer and groveled on his knees just to meet the woke rules required to win an Oscar. What a worm.”

Related:
China Beats Musk to World's First 'Brain-Computer Interface' After Human Surgery

As noted by Deadline, Nolan was also criticized for deciding to use black musician Travis Scott as a bard in the film and transgender actor Elliot Page, formerly known as Ellen Page, as a Greek soldier.

Endy Zemenides, executive director of the Hellenic American Leadership Council, said Nolan missed the chance to include actual Greeks in the film, according to Politico.

“It is disappointing to hear that maybe some casting decisions were made to base on identity features, so they can qualify for an Oscar,” Zemenides said.

 

Writing in the Guardian, Chris Cotonou wrote, “as Hollywood increasingly emphasizes representation, exclusion provokes a doubly potent reaction.”

“The debate in Greece around The Odyssey’s casting reminds me of the poem’s great theme: nostos – homecoming, after years of trials and obstacles. We Greeks are simply asking not to be written out of the journey,” he wrote.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
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